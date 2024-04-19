ANDRITZ and Trinity Touch team up to make solar power plants more secure and efficient

The partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of centralized SCADA and cyber security solutions for large-scale photovoltaic power plants. It combines Trinity Touch's hardware portfolio with ANDRITZ's Metris digitalization platform, which enables supervision and data acquisition for complete plants.

"The integration of our advanced Metris platform with Trinity Touch's proven hardware is a promise of reliability and innovation to the solar energy market," said Rohitashwa Pant, ANDRITZ Chief Automation Officer. ANDRITZ is committed to supporting customers with advanced digital solutions that optimize industrial plants' operation along their entire lifecycle.

The partnership will introduce cyber security solutions that ensure unparalleled protection for industrial control systems against cyber threats. "In today's digital age, securing our energy infrastructure is as crucial as powering it. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to both," emphasized Shunaal Parwanda, Vice President - Solar at Trinity Touch Pvt. Ltd.

The synergy between the two companies is expected to set new benchmarks in the monitoring and security of photovoltaic power plants, driving forward sustainable energy production. The partners anticipate a significant reduction in operational costs for plant operators, alongside an increase in energy yield and system longevity.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.