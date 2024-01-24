EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ANDRITZ announces increased financial targets



24.01.2024

GRAZ, JANUARY 24, 2024. International technology group ANDRITZ is holding its Capital Markets Day 2024 in Leipzig today, January 24. It features presentations by the Executive Board members on subjects such as the company's strategy, its execution, the market outlook, and updated strategic targets.



ANDRITZ is announcing new financial targets, to be achieved by 2026 as follows:

Revenue exceeding 10 billion EUR

EBITA margin surpassing 9%

Net income margin above 6%

Moreover, ANDRITZ will continue to pursue its successful M&A strategy, focusing on service and digitalization.



The presentation materials are available on the group’s website at: andritz.com/investors

The event will be recorded, and the recording will also be accessible on the website.



International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.