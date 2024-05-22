ANDRITZ expands carbon capture offering with HPC technology

The cooperation gives ANDRITZ access to Eickmeyer's hot potassium carbonate (HPC) technology known under the brand name CATACARB ® . It complements the technologies used by ANDRITZ to offer complete carbon capture plants to a wide range of industries.

ANDRITZ's technology portfolio already includes amine-based absorption/desorption and membrane separation. The addition of the state-of-the-art CATACARB process, which has been proven in various applications around the world, will enable ANDRITZ to respond more flexibly to individual customer requirements. Based on its extensive experience in designing flue gas treatment systems, ANDRITZ is well positioned to efficiently integrate carbon capture units into existing and planned flue gas treatment plants.

"We are very pleased to enter into this cooperation with Eickmeyer. Both our companies are committed to advancing carbon capture technologies and helping industries transition to a greener future," says Harald Reissner, Senior Vice President of Clean Air Technologies at ANDRITZ. "The HPC technology perfectly complements our product portfolio and helps us to serve an even broader customer base with solutions tailored to their needs."

Gary Buckholz, CEO and President of Eickmeyer & Associates, Inc., adds: "Industries need solutions that enable them to maintain competitive operations in a carbon-constrained world. This partnership will further promote the use of our leading-edge technology that aligns with global sustainability goals."

