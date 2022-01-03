Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANDRITZ : first biomass-fired CFB boiler in Japan reaches the end of the warranty period

01/03/2022 | 01:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANDRITZ'S first biomass-fired CFB boiler in Japan reaches the end of the warranty period
2022/01/03
The ANDRITZ biomass-fired PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler with flue gas cleaning system delivered to Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding for the biomass power plant in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, has been in commercial operation since December 2020 - after fulfilling all performance guarantee parameters in November 2020 as planned.

The Ichihara plant reached the end of the warranty period in December 2021.

The total project execution time from award of the order to the beginning of commercial operation was only 39 months, thus confirming ANDRITZ's strong capabilities in management and timely execution of demanding projects.

Ichihara power plant is designed to produce 50 MWe electric power from biomass (wood pellets and palm kernel shells). The ANDRITZ PowerFluid boiler features high pressure and a reheat system in combination with high steam temperatures with the aim of achieving high plant efficiency and optimizing the utilization of valuable, high-grade biomass.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply comprised the engineering work, delivery, erection work, and start-up of the fluidized bed boiler, including a flue gas cleaning system with high-dust SCR and auxiliary equipment. The equipment and technologies supplied by ANDRITZ are essential parts of a high-efficiency biomass power plant for supply of green energy to the national grid.

With this biomass-fired CFB boiler, ANDRITZ has made an important contribution to the Japanese renewables initiative, supporting the Japanese power industry in the very promising transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources.

ANDRITZ has a strong market position for CFB boilers and is working at the moment on ten more CFB boiler projects in Japan (3 x 75 MWe and 7 x 50 MWe) that are currently in the start-up phase or will go into operation over the next few years.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ biomass-fired PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler with flue gas cleaning system for the biomass power plant in Ichihara, Japan

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 06:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANDRITZ AG
2021ANDRITZ : improves pulp mill performance at Mondi Frantschach, Austria
PU
2021ANDRITZ : to supply evaporation plant upgrade to Mondi Frantschach, Austria
PU
2021ANDRITZ : pulp drying lines at Bracell's “STAR” project, Brazil, achieve new p..
PU
2021ANDRITZ : to supply third OCC line to Nine Dragons, China
PU
2021ANDRITZ : to supply Ash ReCrystallization plant to Suzano, Brazil
PU
2021ANDRITZ : to supply complete electro- and hydro-mechanical equipment for the Nenggiri hydr..
PU
2021ANDRITZ : to supply two baby diaper lines to Fouani, Nigeria
PU
2021Jindal Stainless Secures $82 Million From German Bank for Jajpur, India Facility Expans..
MT
2021ANDRITZ : to supply OCC line to HKB-Hoa Lu Paper, Vietnam
PU
2021KfW IPEX-Bank Provides USD 82 Million in Financing to Support Primetals Technologies Au..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 489 M 7 359 M 7 359 M
Net income 2021 314 M 356 M 356 M
Net cash 2021 259 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 4 504 M 5 123 M 5 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 26 789
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 45,38 €
Average target price 57,10 €
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG0.00%5 123
ATLAS COPCO AB48.61%80 306
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.78%40 883
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%40 618
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%36 512
SANDVIK AB25.48%35 042