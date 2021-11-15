Log in
ANDRITZ : introduces Nutrion – a vacuum filter for maximum hygiene in food and pharma processes

11/15/2021 | 03:40am EST
ANDRITZ introduces Nutrion - a vacuum filter for maximum hygiene in food and pharma processes
2021/11/15
International technology group ANDRITZ has launched Nutrion - an innovative vacuum drum filter with a hygiene-optimized design that ensures high-quality end products for demanding sectors such as food and pharmaceuticals.

It features a self-emptying filter trough, a vapor-tight hood, and advanced control options.

Compared to traditional vacuum drum filters, the Nutrion vacuum filter from ANDRITZ has multiple improved features to eliminate any risk of contamination - an essential requirement for separation equipment in the pharmaceutical or food industry. Its filter trough is designed without any internal mechanical components and with self-emptying capability, simplifying the maintenance process and increasing cleanliness in this sensitive area. The vapor-tight hood eliminates the risk of contamination, with integrated nozzles for fully automatic cleaning in place (CIP) as well as optional cake washing.

An innovative, magnetic clamping device takes filter-cloth installation to the next level by eliminating dirt traps and reducing downtime for cloth changes. For pre-coat applications, the product quality and staff safety are also enhanced by the addition of a pre-coat scraper with step motors, again with CIP and a fully enclosed design. Nutrion ensures increased safety for staff, highest hygiene, and product quality, while ensuring greater availability and minimizing manual interventions.

To further optimize process operations, Nutrion comes with the proven Metris addIQ control system, thus increasing production and further improving product quality. The Nutrion filter has optoelectronic sensors for measuring cake height as well as continuous trough level measurement. Production parameters are continuously monitored to facilitate identification of improvement and savings opportunities as well as predict any possible failures and thus practically eliminate downtime.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ SEPARATION
ANDRITZ Separation provides mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining and minerals industries. The customized, innovative solutions focus on minimizing the use of resources and achieving highest process efficiency, thus making a substantial contribution towards sustainable environmental protection. In addition, the business area offers technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets.

ANDRITZ Nutrion vacuum drum filter

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
