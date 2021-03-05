ANDRITZ : successfully starts up tissue production line delivered to Berli Jucker Cellox, Thailand

ThePrimeLineCOMPACT tissue machine has a design speed of 1,900 m/min and a paper width of 2.8 m. A PrimePress XT Evo shoe press installed there dewaters the web gently, but still achieves a far higher post-press dryness than conventional presses. The 16 ft. PrimeDry Steel Yankee is made entirely of steel, having an evaporation rate that is 10-15% higher than that of cast iron models, which results in 8-10% better machine performance. This combination - the latest shoe press technology and a steel Yankee - leads to a high drying capacity and achieves remarkable cost savings and operational flexibility as well as improved product quality. The entire line is equipped with an ANDRITZ PrimeControl automation package, providing an optimized production process.

In addition, ANDRITZ supplied the stock preparation system with two lines in order to process both short-fiber and long-fiber pulp, with the option of adding recycled fiber. The lines also have an approach flow system and a dissolved air flotation (DAF) unit for fiber recovery. The water system installed is designed to minimize water consumption, thus ensuring highest efficiency and sustainable operation.

The line was started up successfully under very challenging conditions due to the Covid pandemic. A key part of this success is thanks to Metris - the ANDRITZ digitalization platform - which ensures maximum mill performance at Berli Jucker Cellox, Prachinburi. In these challenging times with their travel restrictions, Metris effectively reduced personal contact by making use of remote functionalities. Remote assistance by ANDRITZ specialists enabled a straightforward commissioning-to-start-up phase and, in addition, ensures constant optimization of production processes, operator troubleshooting and decision support.

'I can remember when we first started talking about commissioning during the pandemic and, to be honest, we both felt some uncertainty given the challenging circumstances,' explains Tine Kocbek, ANDRITZ Project Manager for Tissue. Apinan Laocharoensuk, Managing Director of Berli Jucker Cellox Ltd., adds: 'It took a lot of courage from both sides and also mutual trust to agree on such an arrangement. We really appreciated the excellent teamwork by the ANDRITZ colleagues from Europe and China. Today, we can confirm, it was the right decision!'

This order once again underlines ANDRITZ's strong market position as one of the leading suppliers of machines and systems to the Asian tissue industry as well as highlighting the company's expertise in challenging situations.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,200 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.