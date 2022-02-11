Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
ANDRITZ : receives repeat order to supply two heat recovery chains for tissue production to ICT

02/11/2022
ANDRITZ receives repeat order to supply two heat recovery chains for tissue production to ICT
2022/02/11
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from ICT Poland to deliver two heat recovery chains for the PM12 and PM14 tissue machines at its mill in Kostrzyn.

Start-up is scheduled for 2022.

The heat recovery chains will be supplied by ANDRITZ Novimpianti and include a PrimeDry YES Yankee Ecosteam system that produces high-pressure steam by utilizing exhaust air from the Yankee hood. This steam is used directly as motive steam for the Yankee, thus reducing energy costs and CO2 emissions.

With a capacity of about 620,000 t/a, ICT numbers among Europe's leading tissue producers. ICT and ANDRITZ partnered for the first time in 2001 when ANDRITZ successfully installed the PM 11 tissue production line at ICT Poland in Kostrzyn. This was followed by several conjoint projects in Europe.

This order once again confirms the expertise of ANDRITZ Novimpianti in sustainable drying technology. Last year, the company installed a PrimeDry YES for the first time at ICT in Piano di Coreglia, Italy.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

The PrimeDry YES Yankee Ecosteam system by ANDRITZ Novimpianti enables remarkable energy savings.

© ANDRITZ

Andritz AG published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
