  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
41.70 EUR   +0.48%
ANDRITZ : successfully starts up ADuro shredder for RDF production at Energie AG Südtirol, Italy

06/20/2022 | 02:04am EDT
ANDRITZ successfully starts up ADuro shredder for RDF production at Energie AG Südtirol, Italy
2022/06/20
International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up a new ADuro P-3000F shredder at Energie AG Südtirol Umwelt Service S.r.l., Italy.

ANDRITZ received the Final Acceptance Certificate less than one week after the machine arrived on site.

The new shredder from the proven ANDRITZ ADuro shredder line can produce up to 10 tons of RDF (refuse-derived fuel) per hour and features a brand-new rotor design specially developed for high throughput and demanding single-stage applications. It will replace a machine from another supplier and process pre-sorted, pre-consumer plastic waste to a particle size below 40 mm in only one step. The ADuro P3000-F shredder is an extremely robust, slow-speed, single-shaft shredder with a hydraulic pendulum pusher and an electric motor drive.

Andrea Bertorelle, industrial technology and mechanical engineer as well as manager of the RDF plant, Energie AG Südtirol, says: "With the new shredder, we have seen enhancements in all areas - in terms of input and output material, logistics and material flow. Everything has improved significantly."

Hans Glawischnig, President of the Supervisory Board, Energie AG Südtirol, continues: "The collaboration with ANDRITZ Recycling was exemplary. We were able to run tests at another company where an ANDRITZ shredder is operating before the project even started."

Energie AG Südtirol was founded in 2001 and is part of Energie AG Oberösterreich, with headquarters in Linz, Austria. The company is specialized in the collection and disposal of waste and operates in Neumarkt near Bolzano, Italy, as one of 28 disposal plants located in Italy and Austria.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ RECYCLING
The ANDRITZ plant range offers recycling solutions for a wide variety of different applications: Electronic and electrical waste, refrigerators, cables and flexible wires, metals, end-of-life vehicle parts like oil filters, motor blocks and tires, household, industrial, organic, plastic, textile, and wood waste as well as rejects from the pulp and paper industry. The service offering includes system and machine modernization, rebuilds, spare and wear parts, on-site and workshop services, optimization of process performance, maintenance and automation solutions, as well as machine relocation and second-hand equipment.

The new ADuro P-3000F shredder for RDF production

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 936 M 7 257 M 7 257 M
Net income 2022 360 M 376 M 376 M
Net cash 2022 365 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 4 136 M 4 328 M 4 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 27 108
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 41,70 €
Average target price 58,55 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-8.11%4 328
ATLAS COPCO AB-38.17%44 368
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-25.70%30 343
FANUC CORPORATION-15.69%29 169
SANDVIK AB-28.76%22 132
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-46.55%19 385