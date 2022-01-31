Log in
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

ANDRITZ : successfully starts up PrimeFlow AT headbox at Casalino Carta Srl., Italy

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
ANDRITZ successfully starts up PrimeFlow AT headbox at Casalino Carta Srl., Italy
2022/01/31
International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up a PrimeFlow AT headbox with dilution control at the Casalino Carta Srl. mill in Rocca Grimalda (Alessandria), Italy.

The aim of the rebuild was to improve the basis weight profiles and formation of the PM1 packaging paper machine, which has a production speed of 305 to 570 m/min and a width of 2.9 m at the pope reel.

The PrimeFlow AT accelerating tube headbox has uniquely nested trapezoid outlet features - in addition to a rugged design structure - lamellas in the nozzle for turbulence control, and a dilution profiling system with high resolution. This provides excellent jet quality, fiber dispersion and fiber orientation control over a wide range of grades and speeds.

Giovanni and Alessandro Casalino, owners of Casalino Carta Srl., say: "We want a high-quality end product so that we number among the top European producers of Ecocraft packaging, corrugated medium and MG-creped paper. This is why we opted for the ANDRITZ equipment. We are convinced that the new headbox will help us to meet our targets."

Casalino Carta Srl. is one of Italy's leading packaging and creped paper producers (Ecokraft, parent reels of towel paper, fold and roll towels for hygienic, sanitary and household use), and is putting more and more focus on the production of high-quality packaging grades.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

PrimeFlow AT headbox at the ANDRITZ workshop in Graz, Austria

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
