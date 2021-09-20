Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANDRITZ : successfully starts up major pulp production equipment for Bracell's “STAR” project, Brazil

09/20/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANDRITZ successfully starts up major pulp production equipment for Bracell's 'STAR' project, Brazil
2021/09/20
ANDRITZ has successfully started up key production equipment for the first of two environmentally friendly hardwood pulp production lines supplied for Bracell's 'STAR' project in Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo.

The second line is expected to be started up by the end of September.

Project STAR is one of the largest and most sustainable pulp mills in the world, operating with the highest environmental standards. It features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp made from sustainably cultivated eucalyptus.

The ANDRITZ A-ConFlexTM continuous kraft and dissolving pulping technology enables flexibility in production of high-quality dissolving pulp and kraft pulp. With this delivery, ANDRITZ once again confirms its position as the only technology supplier with solid references and experience in continuous cooking of dissolving pulp. With a capacity of 13,000 tons per day, the ANDRITZ HERBTM recovery boiler is the largest in the world. It will make the mill self-sufficient in energy supply and additionally produce around 180 megawatts of green energy for the Brazilian grid. This covers the energy consumption of about three million people in the region.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes:

  • a complete, high-capacity wood processing plant, enhanced with state-of-the-art ANDRITZ IIoT Smart Woodyard solutions to ensure optimum chip quality,
  • two flexible fiberlines with DD-Washer technology,
  • the largest EvoDryTM Pulp Drying System in the world, with two energy-efficient pulp drying lines and equipped with the Metris DryQ smart pulp drying solution and Metris remote connection to ensure a fast start-up,
  • an ANDRITZ HERB recovery boiler,
  • a non-condensable gas (NCG) treatment system.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient, and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,700 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ supplied major pulp production equipment for Project STAR, Brazil

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANDRITZ AG
03:02aANDRITZ : successfully starts up major pulp production equipment for Bracell's &..
PU
09/07ANDRITZ : receives follow-up order from Kastamonu Entegre, Turkey, for a new MDF..
PU
09/06ANDRITZ : to supply 10th high-efficiency PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed bo..
PU
09/02ANDRITZ : to supply synchronous condensers for EnergyConnect, Australia
PU
09/01ANDRITZ : at INDEX20
PU
09/01ANDRITZ : to supply tissue plant to Astrabel, Croatia
PU
08/17ANDRITZ : to supply chip storage system to Visy Pulp & Paper, Tumut mill, Austra..
PU
08/04ANDRITZ : to completely rehabilitate Kopili hydropower plant, India
PU
08/03ANDRITZ : signs cooperation agreement on textile recycling with CIRC
PU
08/02ANDRITZ : Results for Q2 and H1 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 546 M 7 667 M 7 667 M
Net income 2021 315 M 369 M 369 M
Net cash 2021 280 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 4 830 M 5 669 M 5 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 26 711
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 48,66 €
Average target price 56,10 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG29.83%5 669
ATLAS COPCO AB41.11%79 216
FANUC CORPORATION5.01%46 484
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED44.85%37 757
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.59%37 133
SANDVIK AB5.37%30 638