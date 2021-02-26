Log in
ANDRITZ : successfully starts up refrigerator recycling plant at EMP Recycling UAB, Lithuania

02/26/2021 | 01:17am EST
ANDRITZ successfully starts up refrigerator recycling plant at EMP Recycling UAB, Lithuania
2021/02/26
International technology Group ANDRITZ has successfully completed the modernization of a complete refrigerator recycling plant at EMP Recycling UAB in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The modernized recycling plant is designed to process up to 70 chlorofluorocarbon- (CFC) and pentane-containing fridges and cooling appliances per hour with a maximum single weight of 60 kg per unit.

The scope of supply comprised the equipment for feeding the cooling appliances to the existing shredder, including the safety technology, the conveyor technology for discharge and transport of the processed material to subsequent steps in the process, such as thermal treatment of the PUR fraction, as well as the process gas management system. Thanks to the fully encapsulated, single-stage recycling system, environmentally harmful greenhouse gases contained in the cooling devices can be recovered safely. The individual ferrous, non-ferrous, plastic, and polyurethane fractions extracted during the process can be returned to the industrial cycle.

EMP Recycling, headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, specializes in purchasing, collection, and recycling of waste and in the production of secondary raw materials. The company is WEEELABEX-certified for collection and logistics and is currently in the process of obtaining certification for waste treatment. EMP Recycling has been active since 1999 and is the largest electronic waste recycling company in the Baltic states.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ RECYCLING
The ANDRITZ product range offers recycling solutions for a wide variety of different applications: Electronic and electrical waste, refrigerators, cables and flexible wires, metals, end-of-life vehicle parts like oil filters, motor blocks and tires, household, industrial, organic and wood waste, as well as rejects from the pulp and paper industry. The service offering includes system and machine modernization, rebuilds, spare and wear parts, on-site and workshop services, optimization of process performance, maintenance and automation solutions, as well as machine relocation and second-hand equipment.

Refrigerator recycling plant, EMP Recycling UAB, Lithuania

© EMP Recycling UAB

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
