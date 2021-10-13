ANDRITZ : successfully starts up steel Yankee and air and energy systems at Kartogroup in Spain

The turnkey order included a steel Yankee with steam and condensate system for the PM2 tissue machine as well as two dust removal systems for PM2 and PM4. ANDRITZ Novimpianti provided the complete project management, commissioning, and start-up for all these key components.

"The whole project ran smoothly and on schedule", says Pascual Gómez, COO of Kartogroup. "The new ANDRITZ technology contributes to a substantial reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional concepts. We are especially impressed by the new steel Yankee. Only a few days after the successful start-up it is already operating at full performance."

Kartogroup España S.L., a member of the COMINTER GROUP, has more than 40 years' experience in the tissue business. At its mills in Burriana and Hernani (both Spain), the company produces high-quality tissue grades for household and industrial applications.

ANDRITZ Novimpianti, located in Lucca, Italy, has been part of the ANDRITZ GROUP since 2018 and is one of the leading suppliers of drying and ventilation equipment for all kinds of paper machines. Over the past 35 years, Novimpianti has installed around 700 air and energy systems in more than 50 countries.

