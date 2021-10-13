Log in
ANDRITZ : successfully starts up steel Yankee and air and energy systems at Kartogroup in Spain

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
ANDRITZ successfully starts up steel Yankee and air and energy systems at Kartogroup in Spain
2021/10/13
International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up the new steel Yankee and air and energy systems at Kartogroup España S.L., Burriana mill, Spain.

The turnkey order included a steel Yankee with steam and condensate system for the PM2 tissue machine as well as two dust removal systems for PM2 and PM4. ANDRITZ Novimpianti provided the complete project management, commissioning, and start-up for all these key components.

"The whole project ran smoothly and on schedule", says Pascual Gómez, COO of Kartogroup. "The new ANDRITZ technology contributes to a substantial reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional concepts. We are especially impressed by the new steel Yankee. Only a few days after the successful start-up it is already operating at full performance."

Kartogroup España S.L., a member of the COMINTER GROUP, has more than 40 years' experience in the tissue business. At its mills in Burriana and Hernani (both Spain), the company produces high-quality tissue grades for household and industrial applications.

ANDRITZ Novimpianti, located in Lucca, Italy, has been part of the ANDRITZ GROUP since 2018 and is one of the leading suppliers of drying and ventilation equipment for all kinds of paper machines. Over the past 35 years, Novimpianti has installed around 700 air and energy systems in more than 50 countries.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,700 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Arrival of the 14 ft. PrimeDry Steel Yankee at Kartogroup España, Burriana mill, Spain

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
