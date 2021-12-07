Log in
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
ANDRITZ : successfully starts up the first of two tissue machines delivered to Guangxi Sun Paper, China

12/07/2021 | 02:12am EST
ANDRITZ successfully starts up the first of two tissue machines delivered to Guangxi Sun Paper, China
2021/12/07
International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up one of the two PrimeLineTM W 2000 tissue machines delivered to Guangxi Sun Paper, China, for its mill in Beihai City, Guangxi Province.

The second tissue machine (TM6) is expected to be started up by the end of this year.

The tissue machine (TM5) has a design speed of 2,000 m/min, a working width of 5.65 m, and a capacity of 60,000 t/a. To enable energy-efficient production, it is equipped with a large suction press roll, an 18 ft. PrimeDry Steel Yankee with head insulation, and a re-evaporation system. For optimum end-product quality, forming fabrics and press felts by ANDRITZ Fabrics and Rolls were installed.

The scope of supply also included FibreSolve FSV pulpers, the paper machine approach flow systems as well as broke handling, fiber recovery, and automation systems.

Ying Guangdong, Vice General Manager and Chief Engineer of the Sun Paper Group, says: "With more than 20 years' of successful cooperation with ANDRITZ, we know their capabilities very well and rely on their innovative solutions for sustainable, high-quality tissue production. This project went smoothly and very swiftly, which shortened our payback time remarkably."

Gary Beckingham, Vice President and General Manager for Asia in the Paper, Fiber and Recycling Division at ANDRITZ, adds: "Due to the excellent teamwork, we succeeded in setting a new benchmark. It took only 12 months from project kick-off to the first paper on reel and only 10 days for start-up and commissioning. We always try our best to improve our customers' profitability and increase their return on investment."

Guangxi Sun Paper is part of the Sun Paper Group. It was founded in 2019 with the aim of establishing an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai City. The new greenfield mill will presumably have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million t/a and will be built in two phases over approximately four years.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Successful start-up of the PrimeLineTM tissue machine (TM5) at Guangxi Sun Paper, China

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
