Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:41:13 2023-02-22 am EST
56.28 EUR   -0.84%
03:27aAndritz Technology : Start-up of Germany's first CO2 capture plant at Rohrdorfer
PU
02/21Andritz : to deliver a high-efficiency EcoFluid boiler to the waste treatment plant in Aschaffenburg, Germany
PU
02/20Andritz : to supply TAD tissue machine to Procter & Gamble, Box Elder, Utah mill, USA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANDRITZ technology: Start-up of Germany's first CO2 capture plant at Rohrdorfer

02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANDRITZ technology: Start-up of Germany's first CO2 capture plant at Rohrdorfer
2023/02/22
  • The final expansion stage of the plant in Rohrdorf, Upper Bavaria, is designed for a daily capacity of up to 1,500 t CO2
  • ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck: "This project is a milestone for circular economy - further plants are already in project planning."

Innovative ANDRITZ partner Rohrdorfer has started up Germany's first amine-based CO2 capture plant for cement plants at its main site in Upper Bavaria. This technology developed by ANDRITZ will prospectively make a considerable contribution to CO2 reduction and thus to a sustainable circular economy. The special separation process recovers CO2 as a basic material for a large number of valuable intermediate products for further use in hygiene and pharmaceutical products as well as in the beverage and food industries.

"ANDRITZ designed the separation process individually for us - the results are impressive. The captured CO2 is food grade and can therefore be used in a variety of ways," said Dr. Helmut Leibinger, head of the Net Zero Emission Team at Rohrdorfer.

ANDRITZ know-how for CO2 capture enables circular economy for Rohrdorfer

The ecological potential of the CO2 capture plant in Rohrdorf is enormous, considering that cement production generates around eight percent of the global CO2 emissions. Instead of escaping into the atmosphere, ANDRITZ technology separates carbon dioxide from the cement manufacturing process and makes it available for further use or permanent storage.

"CO2 can be converted into basic chemical substances for further processing," said Dr. Helmut Leibinger. "For this purpose, an experimental plant is operated in Rohrdorf that converts CO2 into formic acid. The formic acid is available to customers in the "Bavarian Chemical Triangle", among others."

"Our flagship project in Rohrdorf am Inn is a milestone for the circular economy in Germany. It shows what is already technically possible today. The demand for such innovations is correspondingly high," said ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck.

Pilot phase successfully completed - target 1,500 t of CO2 captured daily

CCU (Carbon, Capture, and Utilization) will be used in this form for the first time on the German market in cement production. Considering all production-related optimizations, the German cement industry can save more than half of all CO2 emissions. For the remaining 40%, it needs processes like CCU to become carbon neutral by 2050. Rohrdorfer aims to produce climate-neutral cement as early as 2038. The partner companies are thus making an important contribution to achieving this CO2 target.

The pilot plant has been in continuous operation since August 2022. Operation was only interrupted for the duration of the annually recurring winter overhaul of the kiln line.

In the future, Rohrdorfer plans to increase the amount of carbon dioxide captured to 1,500 tons per day. Plans for capacity expansion and for a second plant at another Rohrdorf site are underway.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for many different industries and end-markets. ANDRITZ ranks among the global market leaders in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence, and sustainability are the main pillars of the company's business strategy for achieving long-term growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. The latest IIoT technologies as part of the Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

© Rohrdorfer / myrzikundjarisch

Attachments

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANDRITZ AG
03:27aAndritz Technology : Start-up of Germany's first CO2 capture plant at Rohrdorfer
PU
02/21Andritz : to deliver a high-efficiency EcoFluid boiler to the waste treatment plant in Asc..
PU
02/20Andritz : to supply TAD tissue machine to Procter & Gamble, Box Elder, Utah mill, USA
PU
02/20Andritz : Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing orders 5th ANDRITZ shoe press to boost energy effi..
PU
02/17Andritz : Visy installs first ANDRITZ FibreFlow Drum pulping system in Australia
PU
02/02ANDRITZ and KCF Technologies Announce Their Global Collaboration
CI
02/02Andritz : to leverage KCF Technologies machine health monitoring solutions to improve cust..
PU
01/31Andritz : invites to “TissueTalk” webinar in cooperation with Tissue World Mag..
PU
01/24Andritz : enters into a strategic partnership on carbon capture for the maritime industry
PU
01/18Misc group partners industry experts in the carbon capture and storage value chain
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 245 M 7 731 M 7 731 M
Net income 2022 380 M 405 M 405 M
Net cash 2022 573 M 611 M 611 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 5 629 M 6 007 M 6 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 27 925
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 56,75 €
Average target price 64,13 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Leeb Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG5.98%6 007
ATLAS COPCO AB2.05%56 870
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.16%45 596
FANUC CORPORATION14.44%32 263
SANDVIK AB16.35%26 611
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.22%24 477