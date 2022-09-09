Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:36 2022-09-09 am EDT
45.14 EUR   +0.04%
01:30aANDRITZ : to complete basic engineering for textile recycling processes to Infinited Fiber Company in Finland
PU
09/08ANDRITZ : Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in Finland successfully lifts up the world's first autonomous logyard cranes supplied by ANDRITZ
PU
09/08ANDRITZ : acquires environmental company J. Parpala Oy, Finland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANDRITZ : to complete basic engineering for textile recycling processes to Infinited Fiber Company in Finland

09/09/2022 | 01:30am EDT
ANDRITZ to complete basic engineering for textile recycling processes to Infinited Fiber Company in Finland
2022/09/09
International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully completed the basic engineering for its key process areas for Infinited Fiber Company´s commercial-scale plant in Finland.

Infinited Fiber Company is preparing to build the line in Veitsiluoto, Kemi, with a planned regenerated textile fiber production capacity of 30,000 t/a. The plant will process recycled textile waste and is expected to operate at full capacity in 2025.

ANDRITZ proprietary equipment will be used in several processes at the new plant. The equipment was validated for Infinited Fiber Company's technology under a cooperation agreement published in November 2020, and the order to supply pre-engineering was received in February 2022.

"ANDRITZ's equipment and process portfolio offers good opportunities for the textile fiber production technology, and the cooperation with Infinited Fiber Company is a significant step towards scaling up a new type of textile fiber. Textile waste collection will become mandatory in the EU in 2025, and we are able to offer various technologies for recycling of textile waste and other bio-based raw materials to produce new bio-based fibers" says Kari Tuominen, President and CEO of ANDRITZ Oy.

Textile recycling technologies are part of ANDRITZ's comprehensive product portfolio of sustainable solutions that help customers achieve their own sustainability goals in terms of climate and environmental protection.

Infinited Fiber Company is a fashion and textile technology group operating in the field of textile recycling and regenerated fiber production. Its innovation transforms cellulose-rich materials - worn-out clothes, used cardboard, and wheat or rice straw - into Infinna™, a premium cotton-like textile fiber. Infinna™ is biodegradable, contains no microplastics, and textiles made with it can be recycled in the same process.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Infinited Fiber Company's Infinna™ is a premium textile fiber that looks and feels soft and natural like cotton

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
