ANDRITZ to equip the new Silvan hydropower plant in Türkiye

Strategically located on the Kulp Stream near Diyarbakir in Türkiye's Southeast Anatolia Region, the Silvan hydropower plant will be an important part of the country's energy infrastructure. Once operational, it is expected to generate 681 GWh of electricity annually, making a substantial contribution to Türkiye's energy supply while significantly reducing the country's carbon emissions.

"We are proud to be part of this important hydropower project and to contribute to the expansion of renewable power in Türkiye," said Frank Mette, Managing Director of ANDRITZ Hydropower Türkiye. "This project is in line with our mission to contribute to the global transition to sustainable energy generation."

ANDRITZ has been active in Türkiye for almost a century and operates a company in Izmir. Over the years ANDRITZ has supplied or rehabilitated turbines and generators with a total capacity of about 16,000 MW in Türkiye, which represents a market share of almost 60%. Hydropower accounts for 20.7% of the country's total installed capacity.

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

ANDRITZ Hydropower is one of the world's leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower stations in the dynamically growing global renewable energy market. Based on 185 years of experience and a global installed capacity of 489 gigawatts, we offer innovative solutions for new and existing hydropower stations, from small to large-scale hydropower plants. State-of-the-art digital solutions, comprehensive services for the operation and maintenance of entire hydropower plants, and turbo generators for the thermal industry complete the portfolio.