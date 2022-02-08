Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
ANDRITZ : to modernize second generating unit at the Jebba hydropower plant in Nigeria

02/08/2022 | 03:12am EST
ANDRITZ to modernize second generating unit at the Jebba hydropower plant in Nigeria
2022/02/08
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited for the modernization of another generating unit at the Jebba hydroelectric power plant on the Niger River.

This contract follows an order received in January 2021 to modernize the first unit 2G6. Commissioning has been scheduled for beginning of 2024.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply and services comprises the entire electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment for unit 2G5, including a 96.4 MW turbine, a 103 MVA generator and accessory equipment, as well as the intake gate.

Originally commissioned in 1985, the Jebba hydroelectric power plant is located in the North Central zone of Nigeria, about 100 km downstream of the Kainji Hydroelectric Power Plant. It is equipped with six 96.4 MW turbines and has a total generating capacity of 578.4 MW.

The objectives of the general rehabilitation program are to extend the equipment service life for the next 40 years, improve reliability, and ensure compliance of the frequency and voltage control with the national grid code. The new equipment will repower the plant, boost the energy production of Nigeria, and provide much-needed energy to the people of the country.

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited is a privately owned power generating company in Nigeria incorporated in 2011 and licensed to operate the Kainji and Jebba Hydroelectric Power Plants through a concession agreement with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

ANDRITZ has been active in the African hydropower market for more than 100 years and is fully committed to support the continent on its way to a sustainable and clean energy future.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

Jebba hydroelectric power plant on the Niger River

© Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
