ANDRITZ to modernize two OCC lines for Pabrik Kertas, Indonesia

The modernization will considerably improve pulp quality to produce more competitive products with higher operational efficiency and reduced energy consumption. The capacity of both lines will be increased to 500 t/d, utilizing 100% imported OCC as raw material.

Suryomurti, Chief Financial Officer, PT. Pakerin, says: "The objective of rebuilding the two lines is to expand capacity and enhance product quality in response to the growing market demand. We were impressed by ANDRITZ's innovative technology, which will help us reduce our carbon footprint. This convinced us to select ANDRITZ as our trusted partner for this strategic investment."

To meet the unique characteristics of PT. Pakerin's raw material, ANDRITZ will install two of its patented FibreFlow drum pulpers, which will replace the existing LC (low consistency) pulpers. The FibreFlow drum pulper provides efficient and gentle pulping of low-grade furnish, transforming it into high-quality pulp while minimizing fiber loss. The technology also excels in removing coarse contaminants, and the single drum machine design ensures optimal availability and requires minimal maintenance, resulting in very low operating costs.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply also comprises a new two stage high-density cleaning system and a new coarse screening setup, which includes

Prime Screen X screens for higher screening efficiency, lower power consumption and minimized wearing due to latest top feed design and

screens for higher screening efficiency, lower power consumption and minimized wearing due to latest top feed design and a highly efficient de-flaking screen paired with a slotted FibreWash Drum ensuring minimum fiber losses and superior removal of rejects.

Additionally, ANDRITZ will provide the basic engineering, erection supervision, commissioning, startup assistance and training. Startup is scheduled for September 2024.

This modernization further enhances ANDRITZ's strong position as supplier of recycled fiber technology in Southeast Asia.

PT. Pabrik Kertas Indonesia, headquartered in Surabaya, is a leading manufacturer of industrial paper and specialized in the production of diverse packaging materials for both industrial and consumer goods. Recycling takes center stage in the company's manufacturing process, with over 80% of its primary raw materials sourced from waste products and renewable resources.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.