  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35:23 2023-04-06 am EDT
59.50 EUR   -0.83%
02:05aAndritz : to perform twin wire press retrofit at Winstone Pulp International based on easy replacement
PU
04/06Andritz : Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. successfully starts up a complete production line for biodegradable wet wipes delivered by ANDRITZ
PU
04/04Andritz : Novafiber starts up textile recycling and airlay lines from ANDRITZ at its mill in Palín, Guatemala
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANDRITZ : to perform twin wire press retrofit at Winstone Pulp International based on easy replacement

04/07/2023 | 02:05am EDT
ANDRITZ to perform twin wire press retrofit at Winstone Pulp International based on easy replacement
2023/04/07
ANDRITZ has received an order from Winstone Pulp International Ltd. (WPI) to perform a comprehensive twin wire press retrofit at their Karioi pulp mill in New Zealand.

The ANDRITZ approach is tailor-made to minimize the effort and time involved.

Their current ANDRITZ twin wire press with a working width of 2m has been in operation since the mill opened in 1978. To improve the machine's performance, reliability, and safety, ANDRITZ will replace the machine's carbon steel frame with a stainless-steel frame and modernize further machine components. The retrofit will leave the machine foundations and connections basically untouched. All installed rolls and bearings will be reused, as well as the dewatering boards replaced by ANDRITZ in 2019.

ANDRITZ's customized solution to replace the worn-out machine frame at minimum effort was crucial in the order award. Other criteria were ANDRITZ's technological expertise and the very good experience with ANDRITZ projects in the mill - WPI operates several ANDRITZ twin wire presses.

The scope of supply also comprises:

  • a new cantilever system for easier and safer wire replacement
  • a modernized headbox with modified outlet geometry for improved pulp sheet formation
  • an upgraded drive section
  • a new wire tensioning

Winstone Pulp International Ltd., New Zealand is a privately owned subsidiary of the Oregon Group. The company comprises two operational sites, Karioi Pulpmill and Tangiwai Sawmill. The WPI wood processing operations produce a range of timber and pulp products derived from renewable plantations of Radiata pine for both New Zealand and international markets. The Karioi pulp mill produces 220,000 admt of high-yield BCTMP (Bleached Chemical Thermomechanical Pulp).

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ twin wire press of similar design to the one installed at WPI

© ANDRITZ

Attachments

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
