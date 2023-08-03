ANDRITZ to provide Enva Northern Ireland with a plant to recycle fridges in one step

Enva Northern Ireland recycles the majority of household fridges in Ireland. With this investment, the company is increasing its capacity and efficiency. Barry Phillips of Enva Northern Ireland says: "The new ANDRITZ plant, in addition to doubling our current capacity, will also achieve the final shred size in a single step, giving us high-quality output material ready for sale. Another important advantage is that we will be able to process domestic and commercial fridges at the same time."

Franz Frühauf, Sales Director Reject and Recycling at ANDRITZ adds: "The heart of the plant is our ADuro QZ shredder. It does not use any cutting tools, but gently and quickly breaks up the input material by using the effects of impact forces. It is a breakthrough technology because it makes valuable waste material quickly accessible without potentially harmful substances emanating from individual parts - all at low operating costs."

The scope of supply comprises the complete dismantling and sorting plant for simultaneous processing of CFC and pentane fridges from domestic or commercial markets in any ratio.

This project once again confirms ANDRITZ's strong market position as a leading supplier of innovative reject and recycling technology and services, as well as ANDRITZ's expertise especially in critical waste streams.

Enva Group is a provider of waste management, recycling and resource recovery business with locations in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Its business focuses on the industrial, commercial, construction and public sectors, operating in the specialist hazardous and non-hazardous sectors.

