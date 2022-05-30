Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  05/27 11:35:05 am EDT
43.22 EUR   +1.60%
02:06aANDRITZ : to renovate white liquor production plant at Suzano Aracruz, Espírito Santo, Brazil
PU
05/24ANDRITZ : presents smart dewatering and drying solutions for chemicals production at ACHEMA 2022
PU
05/20ANDRITZ : at TECHTEXTIL 2022
PU
ANDRITZ : to renovate white liquor production plant at Suzano Aracruz, Espírito Santo, Brazil

05/30/2022 | 02:06am EDT
ANDRITZ to renovate white liquor production plant at Suzano Aracruz, Espírito Santo, Brazil
2022/05/30
ANDRITZ Brasil Ltda., a member of the ANDRITZ GROUP, will carry out partial modernization of lime kiln B for Suzano Aracruz, Brazil, as part of a customized project for the white liquor production plant.

Lime kiln B has the capacity to process 580 tons of lime per day.

This project aims to restore the mill's equipment to its original condition, replacing used and worn components and thus eliminating all the mechanical damage detected over the years during inspections carried out by ANDRITZ. The renovation project will commence in September 2022 during the mill's scheduled shutdown, with operations resuming at the end of October 2022.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the replacement of the lime kiln cooler (sector cooler) as well as the installation of a new heavy shell and riding ring on the hot end pier, and installation of the burner tip and shim plates for the cold end pier. In addition to replacing the used parts, the services also include a new girth gear pinion and springs, reversal of the girth gear, machining of two carrying rollers on hot end pier and a mechanical diagnostic (hot alignment) of the kiln.

Luiz Gustavo Leite, Product Manager at ANDRITZ, says: "The equipment, which dates back to the 1990s, has already undergone several revisions. In this update, we will use the most advanced materials and design to renew machinery that was at the end of its useful life. The equipment to be installed will have the best material and technology available today."

As a world market leader for pulp mill equipment, ANDRITZ offers state-of-the-art equipment and highly professional services for major mill modernizations and refurbishments that help customers substantially to maximize production and minimize operating costs.

Suzano is a global leader in the production of bioproducts from eucalyptus. This proven process technology from ANDRITZ will help Suzano achieve its financial and sustainability goals.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
