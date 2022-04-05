Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
Summary 
Summary

ANDRITZ : to supply Metris BOA platform including boiler operation advisor apps to Denmark

04/05/2022 | 02:18am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply Metris BOA platform including boiler operation advisor apps to Denmark
2022/04/05
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Forsyning Helsingør in Denmark to supply a Metris BOA measurement and analysis system including boiler operation advisor apps.

Metris BOA - developed by ANDRITZ - is a web app that utilizes live data as well as historical data from the plant to optimize and analyze power plant processes and monitor the equipment installed. Tailored operation advisor apps will actively support the operator in increasing the efficiency of the boiler, detect opportunities to improve consumption values, and help start processes according to operational needs. Furthermore, automatically generated performance reports comparing current data with data from previous periods provide information at a glance for overall management of the power plant. The ANDRITZ Metris BOA platform will be integrated into the control architecture as a third layer of automation and control together with the boiler protection and plant automation systems (DCS).

This is the second time that Metris BOA will be installed in an existing plant, thus demonstrating the need for support tools to improve operation in the power plant market.

The order illustrates ANDRITZ's road map from digital advisor to digital operator for power boilers. ANDRITZ is proud to make another important contribution towards autonomous power boilers.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ Metris BOA Digital Advisor for power boilers

© stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
