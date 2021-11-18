Log in
ANDRITZ : to supply a complete OCC line, including reject treatment, to Alizay Papier, France

11/18/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANDRITZ to supply a complete OCC line, including reject treatment, to Alizay Papier, France
2021/11/18
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Alizay Papier SASU to supply a complete OCC line - including a reject treatment system - with a capacity of 1,400 bdmt/d to the mill in Alizay, France.

Start-up is scheduled for the end of 2022.

ANDRITZ's scope of supply comprises the entire equipment from pulping to the storage tower and features several technological highlights:

  • PrimePulping LC system with innovative design for lowest fiber loss in slushing and reject removal
  • Multi-stage fine screening with PrimeScreen X screens for highest efficiency and low power consumption
  • PrimeFilter D disc filter with bagless sectors offering significant benefits in terms of thickening performance, energy consumption and maintenance
  • State-of-the-art reject treatment with ADuro shredders and Reject Compactors processing the rejects from pulping and coarse screening as well as the pulper rags. A space-saving, automatic rag operation process will feed the rags directly into an ADuro C primary shredder. This eliminates the need for intermediate storage and transport and thus saves space, time and manpower.

ANDRITZ will also provide full detailed engineering as well as start-up and commissioning services.

Alizay Papier SASU is part of the VPK Group, a major international packaging supplier with more than 6,500 employees in over 70 plants operating in 20 countries.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ PrimePulping LC system for lowest fiber loss in slushing and reject removal

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
