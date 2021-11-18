ANDRITZ : to supply a complete OCC line, including reject treatment, to Alizay Papier, France

ANDRITZ's scope of supply comprises the entire equipment from pulping to the storage tower and features several technological highlights:

PrimePulping LC system with innovative design for lowest fiber loss in slushing and reject removal

Multi-stage fine screening with PrimeScreen X screens for highest efficiency and low power consumption

PrimeFilter D disc filter with bagless sectors offering significant benefits in terms of thickening performance, energy consumption and maintenance

State-of-the-art reject treatment with ADuro shredders and Reject Compactors processing the rejects from pulping and coarse screening as well as the pulper rags. A space-saving, automatic rag operation process will feed the rags directly into an ADuro C primary shredder. This eliminates the need for intermediate storage and transport and thus saves space, time and manpower.

ANDRITZ will also provide full detailed engineering as well as start-up and commissioning services.

Alizay Papier SASU is part of the VPK Group, a major international packaging supplier with more than 6,500 employees in over 70 plants operating in 20 countries.

