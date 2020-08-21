Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Andritz AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANDRITZ : to supply a complete spunlace line to Baoren Hezhong, China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 01:47am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply a complete spunlace line to Baoren Hezhong, China
2020/08/21
International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Zhejiang Baoren Hezhong Technology Co., Ltd, China, to supply a complete neXline spunlace line.

The line is scheduled for installation and start-up during the third quarter of 2021.

This high-capacity spunlace eXcelle line can process various types of fiber, such as polyester, viscose, Tencel, and bleached cotton, and is dedicated to the production of hygiene fabrics such as disinfecting wipes. The final products will have fabric weights ranging from 30 to 80 gsm, and the annual production capacity will be up to 20,000 t/a.

ANDRITZ will provide a complete line with state-of-the-art equipment - from web forming to drying. The scope of supply includes the complete opening and blending machinery, two inline high-speed TT cards, a proven JetlaceEssentiel unit for hydroentanglement, and a neXdry through-air dryer with double drum. A high-speed winder from A. Celli will complete the line.

Zhejiang Baoren Hezhong Technology is a big player in China in the production of nonwoven goods and has several spunlace lines in operation. The final products are applied in many fields, such as medical care, cleaning, and so on, and are exported to South Korea, Japan, and the USA, among other countries. As the ANDRITZ equipment is recognized as the benchmark for production of premium spunlace roll goods, Baoren Hezhong chose the neXline spunlace for this new investment.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ neXline spunlace eXcelle line

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 05:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ANDRITZ AG
01:47aANDRITZ : to supply a complete spunlace line to Baoren Hezhong, China
PU
08/20ANDRITZ : Gets Hydropower Equipment Contract in India
DJ
08/20ANDRITZ : to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Kutehr hydropower plant, In..
PU
08/06ANDRITZ : launches D-TECH face mask for the production of respiratory masks
PU
08/06ANDRITZ : receives follow-up order from Knauf Petroboard, Russia
PU
07/31ANDRITZ : Profit, Sales Increased in 2Q But Order Intake Fell
DJ
07/20ANDRITZ : completes the world's largest P-RC APMP production system at Jiangsu B..
PU
07/15ANDRITZ : PrimeLineTM W6 tissue machine at Arkhbum Tissue Group in Russia delive..
PU
07/14ANDRITZ : successfully starts up OCC line at Wamat Paper, China
PU
07/13ANDRITZ : at CINTE 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 513 M 7 730 M 7 730 M
Net income 2020 179 M 213 M 213 M
Net cash 2020 9,96 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 2 838 M 3 362 M 3 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 828
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,27 €
Last Close Price 28,42 €
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Oberlerchner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-25.99%3 362
ATLAS COPCO AB6.66%53 521
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.75%45 490
FANUC CORPORATION-6.52%34 806
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.46%26 427
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-4.08%25 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group