ANDRITZ : to supply beverage carton recycling line to Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper, Vietnam

It will be installed in a board production mill of Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper Co., Ltd, located in Ben Cat Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam. Start-up is scheduled for mid of 2023.

The new stock preparation line will feature two new products of ANDRITZ's Prime product line:

The new PrimeFFD BT pulper - part of the highly successful FibreFlow drum pulper series - will process about 50 tons of alternative raw material per day. The drum pulper will operate in batch mode, efficiently transform UBC into high-quality fibers as well as separate and reject valuable poly-aluminum components, which will be used for production of corrugated roofing sheets.

Innovative PrimeClean TO (Two-in-One) cleaner combining two cleaning stages in one unit and separating fibers and contaminants with increased efficiency and less energy input.

Hoang Trung Son, General Manager, Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper Co., Ltd, explains: "We already have a UBC recycling line from ANDRITZ, which is operating very successfully. ANDRITZ is a highly valued long-term partner since 2007 and we are expecting once more top performance!"

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, committed to responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper is part of Dong Tien Packaging and Paper, one of the pioneering enterprises in the field of wastepaper recycling in Vietnam. Since 2011 Tetra Pak has had an active cooperation with Don Tien focusing on the collection and recycling of beverage cartons.

