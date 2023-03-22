Advanced search
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
06:57:17 2023-03-22 am EDT
61.73 EUR   +0.04%
Andritz : to supply beverage carton recycling line to Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper, Vietnam
Andritz : strengthens its digitalization portfolio to model autonomous operation based on digital twin technology
Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement
ANDRITZ : to supply beverage carton recycling line to Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper, Vietnam

03/22/2023 | 06:43am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply beverage carton recycling line to Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper, Vietnam
2023/03/22
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Tetra Pak South East Asia Pte Ltd., Singapore, to deliver a new system for recycling of Used Beverage Cartons (UBC).

It will be installed in a board production mill of Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper Co., Ltd, located in Ben Cat Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam. Start-up is scheduled for mid of 2023.

The new stock preparation line will feature two new products of ANDRITZ's Prime product line:

  • The new PrimeFFD BT pulper - part of the highly successful FibreFlow drum pulper series - will process about 50 tons of alternative raw material per day. The drum pulper will operate in batch mode, efficiently transform UBC into high-quality fibers as well as separate and reject valuable poly-aluminum components, which will be used for production of corrugated roofing sheets.
  • Innovative PrimeClean TO (Two-in-One) cleaner combining two cleaning stages in one unit and separating fibers and contaminants with increased efficiency and less energy input.

Hoang Trung Son, General Manager, Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper Co., Ltd, explains: "We already have a UBC recycling line from ANDRITZ, which is operating very successfully. ANDRITZ is a highly valued long-term partner since 2007 and we are expecting once more top performance!"

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, committed to responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper is part of Dong Tien Packaging and Paper, one of the pioneering enterprises in the field of wastepaper recycling in Vietnam. Since 2011 Tetra Pak has had an active cooperation with Don Tien focusing on the collection and recycling of beverage cartons.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

PrimeFFD BT pulper from the highly successful FibreFlow drum pulper series

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 10:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
