ANDRITZ : to supply complete MDF plant to Nile Wood, Egypt

01/27/2021 | 02:13am EST
ANDRITZ to supply complete MDF plant to Nile Wood, Egypt
2021/01/27
International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order - in cooperation with Dieffenbacher - to supply a complete MDF plant, including a chip washing and pressurized refining system, to Nile Wood S.A.E, a subsidiary of Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH), for their greenfield site in Sadat City, Egypt.

Start-up of the new equipment is scheduled before the end of 2021.

The centerpiece of the MDF production line will be the chip washing and pressurized refining system, including a proven 54-1CP refiner with a capacity of up to 20 tons per hour. The new equipment will process fast-growing trees with low moisture content as raw material. The tailor-made technological solution for this particular type of plant proposed was the main reason for awarding the contract to ANDRITZ.

With this order, ANDRITZ is strengthening its leading position in the supply of preparation systems for MDF plants and again demonstrating its extensive experience in handling special raw materials.

Egypt Kuwait Holding was established in 1997 by a consortium of Kuwaiti and Egyptian businessmen and is one of the fastest growing companies in Africa and the Middle East, with investments in 19 companies. Nile Wood is EKH's first venture into the wood-based panels industry.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.

ANDRITZ 1CP-Refiner

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:11:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
