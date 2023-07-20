ANDRITZ to supply complete OCC and reject treatment system for Infinya recycled paper mill

The OCC line will have a capacity of 1,080 bdmt per day and will use mixed OCC (old corrugated containers) as raw material to produce high-quality fluting and testliner for the Israeli market. The key equipment delivered by ANDRITZ includes the complete stock preparation line with a FibreFlow drum pulping system for gentle slushing and efficient removal of contaminants at minimum fiber loss.

ANDRITZ will install several of its proven Prime stock preparation products, such as PrimeScreen X screens for highly efficient screening and fractionation at significantly lower energy consumption. PrimeFilter D discfilter with advanced feed system will enable superior throughput and operation at reduced energy costs. The new reject treatment system will be equipped with a robust ADuro C shredder for highly efficient coarse shredding and ReCo reject compactors for dewatering the rejects to highest possible dry contents. The new OCC line will be equipped with an ANDRITZ distributed control system (DCS) and motor control center (MCC), which ensures optimal plant performance.

ANDRITZ will also provide field instruments, the basic and detail engineering, supervision of installation, commissioning and start-up service as well as the operator training. Start-up is planned for the third quarter of 2024.

Infinya, established in 1953, is the largest recycling and packaging company in Israel. The company specializes in recycling, cardboard paper production and packaging production.

