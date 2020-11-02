ANDRITZ : to supply complete electro-mechanical equipment for the Karuwa Seti hydropower plant, Nepal

The small hydropower plant is located on the Seti Khola River in the Gandaki Zone's Kaski District and will have a total installed capacity of 32 MW. Start-up is planned for March 2023.

The contract comprises design, engineering, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of three 10.66 MW Francis turbines and generators as well as auxiliaries for the electrical and mechanical equipment. ANDRITZ's Indian subsidiary with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Mandideep (near Bhopal) and Prithla (near Faridabad) is responsible for execution of the contract.

KC Group Nepal is a private company with diversified businesses and targets to operate 100 MW of combined, renewable energy production by the end of 2023.

ANDRITZ has been been active in Nepal for many decades now. Subsequent to supply of the equipment for the Madhkyu Khola (13 MW) hydropower plant, which has been operating successfully since 2017, the award of this recent order once again demonstrates ANDRITZ's strong position as a leading player in the Nepalese hydropower market.

