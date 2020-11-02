Log in
11/02/2020 | 03:10am EST
ANDRITZ to supply complete electro-mechanical equipment for the Karuwa Seti hydropower plant, Nepal
2020/11/02
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from KC Group Nepal to supply turbines, generators and auxiliaries for the new Karuwa Seti hydropower plant.

The small hydropower plant is located on the Seti Khola River in the Gandaki Zone's Kaski District and will have a total installed capacity of 32 MW. Start-up is planned for March 2023.

The contract comprises design, engineering, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of three 10.66 MW Francis turbines and generators as well as auxiliaries for the electrical and mechanical equipment. ANDRITZ's Indian subsidiary with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Mandideep (near Bhopal) and Prithla (near Faridabad) is responsible for execution of the contract.

KC Group Nepal is a private company with diversified businesses and targets to operate 100 MW of combined, renewable energy production by the end of 2023.

ANDRITZ has been been active in Nepal for many decades now. Subsequent to supply of the equipment for the Madhkyu Khola (13 MW) hydropower plant, which has been operating successfully since 2017, the award of this recent order once again demonstrates ANDRITZ's strong position as a leading player in the Nepalese hydropower market.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 08:09:04 UTC

