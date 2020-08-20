Log in
ANDRITZ : to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Kutehr hydropower plant, India

08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Kutehr hydropower plant, India
2020/08/20
International technology group ANDRITZ has received a contract from the Indian independent power producer JSW Energy (Kutehr) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the Kutehr hydroelectric plant (240 MW) located on the River Ravi in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh state in India.

The plant will generate approximately 955 GWh of electric power, thus supplying clean and renewable energy to around 4.6 million households.

The contract will include design, manufacturing, supply, transport, erection, testing and commissioning of three Francis turbine generator units with a capacity of 80 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. The contract will be executed by ANDRITZ's Indian subsidiary with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Mandideep (near Bhopal) and Prithla (near Faridabad).

By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated its position as a leading player in the hydropower market in India.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

Runner of a Francis-Turbine (example)

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:07 UTC
