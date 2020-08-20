ANDRITZ : to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Kutehr hydropower plant, India

The contract will include design, manufacturing, supply, transport, erection, testing and commissioning of three Francis turbine generator units with a capacity of 80 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. The contract will be executed by ANDRITZ's Indian subsidiary with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Mandideep (near Bhopal) and Prithla (near Faridabad).

By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated its position as a leading player in the hydropower market in India.

