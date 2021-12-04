Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Andritz AG
  News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANDRITZ : to supply electro-mechanical equipment for nine hydropower stations in Mexico

12/04/2021 | 10:22am EST
ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for nine hydropower stations in Mexico
2021/12/04
International technology group ANDRITZ has been selected by Comisión Federal de Electricidad, the national utility of Mexico, to modernize and upgrade nine hydropower stations.

ANDRITZ will execute the order together with three local companies - GENERMEX, Hydroproject and SEISA.

The order value for ANDRITZ has a mid triple-digit million euro amount, the order will be booked during the next few months.

The scope of supply includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of 29 generators, 17 turbines, 21 transformers, turbine governors, SCADA supervisory control and data acquisition system, control, excitation and protection systems, as well as the electrical power and associated auxiliary systems.

The contract is scheduled to begin in December 2021, and commissioning is to be completed in February 2027. By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ will further consolidate its leading position in the hydropower market in Mexico and the region.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part of this business area's portfolio.

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 15:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
