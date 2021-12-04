ANDRITZ : to supply electro-mechanical equipment for nine hydropower stations in Mexico

The order value for ANDRITZ has a mid triple-digit million euro amount, the order will be booked during the next few months.

The scope of supply includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of 29 generators, 17 turbines, 21 transformers, turbine governors, SCADA supervisory control and data acquisition system, control, excitation and protection systems, as well as the electrical power and associated auxiliary systems.

The contract is scheduled to begin in December 2021, and commissioning is to be completed in February 2027. By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ will further consolidate its leading position in the hydropower market in Mexico and the region.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO

ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part of this business area's portfolio.

