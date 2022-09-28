Advanced search
ANDRITZ : to supply electromechanical equipment for the Gandhi Sagar pumped storage project, India

09/28/2022 | 03:36am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply electromechanical equipment for the Gandhi Sagar pumped storage project, India
2022/09/28
  • Proven ANDRITZ hydropower technology supports India towards a carbon-neutral electricity mix
  • ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of sustainable products and technologies for renewable energies

International technology group ANDRITZ received an order from Greenko MP01 IREP Private Limited, for the electromechanical works at the Gandhi Sagar pumped storage project (1,440 MW) located in Kheemla block village in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, India. The project envisages utilizing the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir as a lower reservoir and the construction of an upper reservoir.

The contract includes design, manufacture, supply, transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of seven reversible pump units (five 240-MW units, two 120-MW units), main inlet valves, and associated auxiliaries.

Greenko, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, is committed towards transforming renewable energy from real-time energy to a dispatchable and controlled medium, through digitization and storage solutions to support the economy-wide shift towards a carbon-neutral electricity mix in India.

The works will be conducted by ANDRITZ's multiple locations led by its Indian subsidiary with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India. Greenko has again reposed faith in ANDRITZ due to its execution excellence with the second contract after having awarded the order for the Pinnapuram pumped storage project earlier in 2020.

This order not only confirms once again ANDRITZ's strong position in the Indian hydro market, but also for its pumped storage technology, which plays an important role in ensuring grid stability to cope with volatile solar and wind power supplies.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

Signing of contract for Gandhi Sagar pumped storage project in June 2022

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 07:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
