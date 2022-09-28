ANDRITZ : to supply electromechanical equipment for the Gandhi Sagar pumped storage project, India

International technology group ANDRITZ received an order from Greenko MP01 IREP Private Limited, for the electromechanical works at the Gandhi Sagar pumped storage project (1,440 MW) located in Kheemla block village in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, India. The project envisages utilizing the existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir as a lower reservoir and the construction of an upper reservoir.

The contract includes design, manufacture, supply, transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of seven reversible pump units (five 240-MW units, two 120-MW units), main inlet valves, and associated auxiliaries.

Greenko, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, is committed towards transforming renewable energy from real-time energy to a dispatchable and controlled medium, through digitization and storage solutions to support the economy-wide shift towards a carbon-neutral electricity mix in India.

The works will be conducted by ANDRITZ's multiple locations led by its Indian subsidiary with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India. Greenko has again reposed faith in ANDRITZ due to its execution excellence with the second contract after having awarded the order for the Pinnapuram pumped storage project earlier in 2020.

This order not only confirms once again ANDRITZ's strong position in the Indian hydro market, but also for its pumped storage technology, which plays an important role in ensuring grid stability to cope with volatile solar and wind power supplies.

