  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ANDRITZ : to supply evaporation plant upgrade to Mondi Frantschach, Austria

12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
ANDRITZ to supply evaporation plant upgrade to Mondi Frantschach, Austria
2021/12/22
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from the Mondi Group for an upgrade of the evaporation plant at its Mondi Frantschach mill, Austria.

Start-up is scheduled for October 2023.

The upgrade to the new plant components will allow even more efficient and sustainable pulp production. The state-of-the-art ANDRITZ equipment increases the amount of heat extracted and thus reduces the need for steam. At the same time, the environmental impact is further reduced by lowering the chemical oxygen demand (COD) for biological wastewater treatment.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply for the project includes two new evaporation units, a secondary surface condenser, new pumps, vapor ducts, and circulation pipes.

This evaporation plant upgrade order was the result of close cooperation between ANDRITZ and Mondi Frantschach when defining the best solution for sustainable pulp production and considering options for increased capacity as well as for layout, process and cost.

Mondi Frantschach produces high-quality packaging paper, including sack kraft paper and machine-glazed specialty kraft paper. The mill also produces specialty market pulp.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Mondi Frantschach mill, Austria

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 489 M 7 317 M 7 317 M
Net income 2021 314 M 354 M 354 M
Net cash 2021 259 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 4 482 M 5 051 M 5 054 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 26 789
Free-Float 63,9%
