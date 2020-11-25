ANDRITZ : to supply flue gas desulphurization plant to TATA Power, India

The power station - with an output of 5 x 830 MW - is operated by Coastal Gujarat Power Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Power, and will be the world's largest with seawater FGD technology when it is completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply comprises the complete basic engineering and the detailed engineering for the absorber internals, as well as other important deliveries.

The ANDRITZ FGD technology uses the cooling water from the power station (open continuous-flow cooling with seawater) to remove all acid components, enabling recovery rates of more than 95%. Due to integrated oxidation of the seawater, it is returned to the open cooling water circuit again after being fully treated. In order to keep energy input as low as possible, a high-performance, concrete packing scrubber is used. Special membrane distributors are applied for oxidation of the seawater, optimizing the plant's economic efficiency and ensuring that the operating costs are kept low.

