ANDRITZ AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANDRITZ : to supply flue gas desulphurization plant to TATA Power, India

11/25/2020 | 02:23am EST
ANDRITZ to supply flue gas desulphurization plant to TATA Power, India
2020/11/25
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Tata Projects Limited, India, to supply the technology and critical components for a seawater flue gas desulphurization plant (FGD) with wet stack and integrated seawater treatment for the Mundra thermal power station.

The power station - with an output of 5 x 830 MW - is operated by Coastal Gujarat Power Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Power, and will be the world's largest with seawater FGD technology when it is completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply comprises the complete basic engineering and the detailed engineering for the absorber internals, as well as other important deliveries.

The ANDRITZ FGD technology uses the cooling water from the power station (open continuous-flow cooling with seawater) to remove all acid components, enabling recovery rates of more than 95%. Due to integrated oxidation of the seawater, it is returned to the open cooling water circuit again after being fully treated. In order to keep energy input as low as possible, a high-performance, concrete packing scrubber is used. Special membrane distributors are applied for oxidation of the seawater, optimizing the plant's economic efficiency and ensuring that the operating costs are kept low.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.

Seawater flue gas desulphurization plant (FGD) with wet stack

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 07:22:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
