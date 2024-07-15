ANDRITZ to supply fluidized bed boiler system for sewage sludge mono-incineration plant in Bielefeld, Germany

With this plant, the company will ensure the reliable disposal of sewage sludge and enable the recovery of valuable phosphorus.

Alexander Krenzer, Project Manager of MVA Bielefeld-Herford, said: "ANDRITZ presented a technically advanced concept and impressed us with their expertise, performance, and commitment. We are sure that we have found a strong and reliable partner and look forward to implementing the project together."

ANDRITZ will supply a highly efficient boiler based on an adiabatic concept including a waste heat steam generator with a capacity of 35,000 tons of dry substance per year. It will burn sludges from about 80 municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony, enabling a resource-efficient and environmentally friendly disposal in compliance with the German sewage sludge regulation (AbfKlärV).

Mono-incineration of sewage sludge produces ash from which phosphorus can be recovered. As phosphorus is an essential but limited and non-renewable resource, the regulation requires its recycling from sewage sludge. The steam generated by incineration will be supplied to the existing waste incineration plant, which produces electricity for the public grid and heat for the local district heating system.

"We are honored to partner with MVA Bielefeld-Herford on this strategic project," said Benjamin Klammer, Sales Project Manager at ANDRITZ. "This contract underscores our commitment to deliver cutting-edge technology that supports a circular economy. We look forward to a successful collaboration."

ANDRITZ's scope of supply includes engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of the boiler plant, including a dry flue gas cleaning system. The plant is scheduled to begin operation in June 2027.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.