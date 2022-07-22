Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:40 2022-07-22 am EDT
42.13 EUR   +0.45%
02:34aANDRITZ : to supply four stock preparation systems for tissue production to Guangxi Sun Paper, China
PU
07/21ANDRITZ : Grandblue Bioenvironment Technology successfully starts up two ANDRITZ ADuro QZ shredders for kitchen waste treatment
PU
07/20ANDRITZ : to supply combi-pulping system to Sichuan Huaqiao Fenghuang Paper, China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANDRITZ : to supply four stock preparation systems for tissue production to Guangxi Sun Paper, China

07/22/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANDRITZ to supply four stock preparation systems for tissue production to Guangxi Sun Paper, China
2022/07/22
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Guangxi Sun Paper Co., Ltd. to supply four stock preparation systems for its tissue machines PM 9 to 12 in Beihai, Guangxi Province, China.

Start-up is scheduled for the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

The state-of-the-art stock preparation systems have an aggregate design capacity of 360 tons per day and process NBKP (Needle Bleached Kraft Pulp) and LBKP (Leaf Bleached Kraft Pulp) to produce tissue. ANDRITZ will install the complete process technology from pulping to refining, including fiber recovery. The scope of supply also comprises erection, commissioning, start-up, training, and service.

Guangxi Sun Paper and ANDRITZ have maintained a close business relationship for many years. Top-quality and energy-saving technology, as well as professional support during the complete project phase, were the decisive factors for once again placing their trust in ANDRITZ.

Since 2005, ANDRITZ has successfully supplied more than 100 stock preparation and paper machine approach flow systems for tissue production mills in China. The order once more confirms ANDRITZ's strong position in this sector.

Guangxi Sun Paper was established in 2019 to build an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai. The mill will be built in two phases over a period of approximately five years. When completed, it will have a total annual capacity of 3.5 million tons of pulp and paper.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ stock preparation system

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANDRITZ AG
02:34aANDRITZ : to supply four stock preparation systems for tissue production to Guangxi Sun Pa..
PU
07/21ANDRITZ : Grandblue Bioenvironment Technology successfully starts up two ANDRITZ ADuro QZ ..
PU
07/20ANDRITZ : to supply combi-pulping system to Sichuan Huaqiao Fenghuang Paper, China
PU
07/18ANDRITZ at CINTE 2022 in China
AQ
07/15ANDRITZ : at CINTE 2022 in China
PU
07/14ANDRITZ : to supply SMART power boiler remote service using Metris BOA web platform to the..
PU
07/13ANDRITZ : to supply semi-dry flue gas cleaning system for a waste incineration plant in Sc..
PU
07/08ANDRITZ : Lounais-Suomen Jätehuolto successfully starts up ANDRITZ pilot line for post-con..
PU
07/07ANDRITZ : to rehabilitate Kaplan turbines of Ryburg-Schwörstadt hydropower plant in Switze..
PU
07/07ANDRITZ : to supply complete OCC line to Shanying Paper (Jilin), China
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 894 M 7 023 M 7 023 M
Net income 2022 359 M 366 M 366 M
Net cash 2022 446 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 4 160 M 4 238 M 4 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 27 108
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 41,94 €
Average target price 57,70 €
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-7.58%4 238
ATLAS COPCO AB-31.38%50 072
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.66%34 043
FANUC CORPORATION-11.96%30 609
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-45.33%21 257
SANDVIK AB-31.85%21 169