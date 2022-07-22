ANDRITZ : to supply four stock preparation systems for tissue production to Guangxi Sun Paper, China

The state-of-the-art stock preparation systems have an aggregate design capacity of 360 tons per day and process NBKP (Needle Bleached Kraft Pulp) and LBKP (Leaf Bleached Kraft Pulp) to produce tissue. ANDRITZ will install the complete process technology from pulping to refining, including fiber recovery. The scope of supply also comprises erection, commissioning, start-up, training, and service.

Guangxi Sun Paper and ANDRITZ have maintained a close business relationship for many years. Top-quality and energy-saving technology, as well as professional support during the complete project phase, were the decisive factors for once again placing their trust in ANDRITZ.

Since 2005, ANDRITZ has successfully supplied more than 100 stock preparation and paper machine approach flow systems for tissue production mills in China. The order once more confirms ANDRITZ's strong position in this sector.

Guangxi Sun Paper was established in 2019 to build an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai. The mill will be built in two phases over a period of approximately five years. When completed, it will have a total annual capacity of 3.5 million tons of pulp and paper.

