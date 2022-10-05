ANDRITZ : to supply galvanizing furnace to Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey

The line will provide hot-dip galvanized (GI), coated flat steel suitable for the automotive, durable goods, construction, energy, and mechanical engineering industries. Start-up of the line is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes a direct-fired furnace (DFF) as well as radiant tube (RT) annealing and soaking sections, with compact and powerful cooling, as well as the after-pot cooling (APC) and post-treatment sections.

Ranked 31st among Turkey's 500 largest companies, Tatmetal focuses on providing value-added products by investing in high-quality production lines using innovative technologies. Tatmetal produces hot-rolled, pickled, cold-rolled, galvanized and painted flat steel under the Tatçelik brand. Automotive, durable goods, construction, energy, and mechanical engineering are the leading industries it serves.

This order confirms that ANDRITZ's strong market position on the Turkish market.

