Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:16 2022-10-05 am EDT
45.09 EUR   -0.02%
03:02aAndritz : to supply galvanizing furnace to Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey
PU
01:42aAndritz : to supply complete OCC line to Minhan Paper, Vietnam
PU
10/04Andritz : to supply four high-speed tissue production lines to Bracell SP Celulose Ltda., Brazil
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANDRITZ : to supply galvanizing furnace to Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey

10/05/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ANDRITZ to supply galvanizing furnace to Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey
2022/10/05
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey, to supply a galvanizing furnace for a new coating line that will produce hot-rolled and cold-rolled material.

The line will provide hot-dip galvanized (GI), coated flat steel suitable for the automotive, durable goods, construction, energy, and mechanical engineering industries. Start-up of the line is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes a direct-fired furnace (DFF) as well as radiant tube (RT) annealing and soaking sections, with compact and powerful cooling, as well as the after-pot cooling (APC) and post-treatment sections.

Ranked 31st among Turkey's 500 largest companies, Tatmetal focuses on providing value-added products by investing in high-quality production lines using innovative technologies. Tatmetal produces hot-rolled, pickled, cold-rolled, galvanized and painted flat steel under the Tatçelik brand. Automotive, durable goods, construction, energy, and mechanical engineering are the leading industries it serves.

This order confirms that ANDRITZ's strong market position on the Turkish market.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for many different industries and end-markets. ANDRITZ ranks among the global market leaders in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence, and sustainability are the main pillars of the company's business strategy for achieving long-term growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ METALS
ANDRITZ Metals is - via the Schuler Group - one of the world's leading suppliers of technologies, plants and digital solutions in sheet metal forming. The product portfolio also includes automation and software solutions, process know--how, and service. In the metals processing segment, the business area offers innovative and market-leading solutions for the production and processing of flat products, for welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals processing industry.

Group photo from contract signing at Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 07:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANDRITZ AG
03:02aAndritz : to supply galvanizing furnace to Tatmetal (Tatçelik brand), Turkey
PU
01:42aAndritz : to supply complete OCC line to Minhan Paper, Vietnam
PU
10/04Andritz : to supply four high-speed tissue production lines to Bracell SP Celulose Ltda., ..
PU
09/28Andritz : to supply electromechanical equipment for the Gandhi Sagar pumped storage projec..
PU
09/23Dd : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22Dd : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22Dd : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22Dd : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/21Andritz : Sustainability in practice – ANDRITZ introduces performing technology solu..
PU
09/19Dd : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 939 M 6 916 M 6 916 M
Net income 2022 358 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2022 473 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 4 473 M 4 458 M 4 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 27 428
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 45,10 €
Average target price 59,78 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-0.62%4 458
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.87%44 810
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.32%32 406
FANUC CORPORATION-16.12%27 106
FORTIVE CORPORATION-18.38%21 560
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-48.97%18 511