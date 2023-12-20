ANDRITZ to supply high-temperature Yankee hood and air system to Kartogroup, Spain

The new gas-heated hood will enable Kartogroup to achieve a higher drying capacity with a hood design impingement temperature of 530°C, a higher heat transfer rate and a significant reduction of energy consumption per ton of paper produced.

The special set of advanced solutions for the drying section rebuild include optimized impingement distribution of the hood nozzle boxes, a heat recovery system, a state-of-the-art burner management system and Yankee head insulation. Representing ANDRITZ's latest developments in tissue drying technology, these solutions maximize the heat transfer rate, ensure higher safety, lower emissions and significantly reduce steam consumption.

ANDRITZ's scope of supply also comprises supervision of installation, commissioning, start-up, and training.

This order reflects the trustful relationship between the two companies, which started in 2020 with a turnkey order for ANDRITZ that included a steel Yankee with steam and condensate system, two dust removal systems, and an air-to-air heat exchanger.

Pascual Gómez, COO Kartogroup, says, "We trust in ANDRITZ's expertise to upgrade machines for a more efficient and sustainable tissue production. The innovative high-temperature hood perfectly meets our requirements for energy saving, high thermal efficiency, and stable drying results. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ANDRITZ on new R&D energy efficiency projects next year."

Kartogroup España S.L., a member of the Cominter Group, has more than 40 years' experience in the tissue business. At its mills in Burriana and Hernani, Spain, the company produces high-quality tissue grades for household and industrial applications.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.