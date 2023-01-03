ANDRITZ : to supply second pressurized refining system to Wisewoods, Thailand

The new fiber preparation system will feature a capacity of 30 tons per hour and process rubber wood for production of high-quality MDF- (Medium Density Fiber) board.

Visarut Palarit, Deputy Director Wisewoods says: "Our first line from ANDRITZ has been showing excellent performance since its installation in 2016. The new line will enable us to enlarge our production capacity significantly. In parallel, ANDRITZ' technology ensures that we receive top fiber quality - a precondition for our MDF board to deliver lighter color and smoother surface properties."

Wisewoods Co., Ltd is a renowned player in the wood panel industry for four decades and manufactures high-quality MDF products for the Middle East and Asian region.

