    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
02:00 2023-01-03 am EST
53.20 EUR   -1.48%
Andritz : to supply second pressurized refining system to Wisewoods, Thailand
PU
Andritz : Renewcell, pioneer in the circular fashion industry, applies new textile fiber preparation system using ANDRITZ ADuro green technology
PU
Andritz : to supply key equipment and processes to Stora Enso in Oulu, Finland
PU
ANDRITZ : to supply second pressurized refining system to Wisewoods, Thailand

01/03/2023 | 01:48am EST
ANDRITZ to supply second pressurized refining system to Wisewoods, Thailand
2023/01/03
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Wisewoods Co., Ltd to supply another pressurized refining system - the second from ANDRITZ - to its mill in Phetchaburi, Thailand.

Start-up is scheduled for the first half year in 2024.

The new fiber preparation system will feature a capacity of 30 tons per hour and process rubber wood for production of high-quality MDF- (Medium Density Fiber) board.

Visarut Palarit, Deputy Director Wisewoods says: "Our first line from ANDRITZ has been showing excellent performance since its installation in 2016. The new line will enable us to enlarge our production capacity significantly. In parallel, ANDRITZ' technology ensures that we receive top fiber quality - a precondition for our MDF board to deliver lighter color and smoother surface properties."

Wisewoods Co., Ltd is a renowned player in the wood panel industry for four decades and manufactures high-quality MDF products for the Middle East and Asian region.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Shown from left to right: Sirinda Palarit, Deputy Director Wisewoods, Somyos Palarit, Director Wisewoods, Michael Rupp, Vice President ANDRITZ Panelboard, Visarut Palarit, Deputy Director Wisewoods and Sompong Palarit, Director Wisewoods.

© ANDRITZ

Attachments

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 06:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 182 M 7 653 M 7 653 M
Net income 2022 373 M 397 M 397 M
Net cash 2022 547 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 5 356 M 5 708 M 5 708 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 27 925
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 54,00 €
Average target price 62,25 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Leeb Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG0.84%5 708
ATLAS COPCO AB0.00%55 672
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.00%37 366
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%28 696
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.00%22 732
SANDVIK AB0.00%22 671