ANDRITZ AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
ANDRITZ : to supply sixth P-RC APMP system to Sun Paper, China

09/29/2020 | 02:15am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply sixth P-RC APMP system to Sun Paper, China
2020/09/29
International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Guangxi Sun Paper Co. Ltd., part of the Sun Paper Group, to supply a chemi-thermomechanical pulping system for its new mill in Beihai, Guangxi, China.

Start-up is scheduled for autumn 2021.

This will be the sixth P-RC APMP (Pre-Conditioning Refiner Chemical Alkaline Peroxide Mechanical Pulp) line from ANDRITZ for Sun Paper and part of the new greenfield paper mill in Beihai. The new fiber line will process eucalyptus wood chips as raw material and features a capacity of 600 admt/d.

The scope of supply comprises all main equipment from chip washing to pulp storage. ANDRITZ will also supply basic engineering and training and provide support in mechanical installation, commissioning and start-up.

The P-RC APMP system features the following technological highlights:

Ying Guangdong, Vice General Manager and Chief Engineer at Sun Paper, explains: 'The excellent performance by the five P-RC APMP systems operating in our Yanzhou mill convinced us to trust once more in ANDRITZ. Their impregnation technology, in particular, with the MSD Impressafiner will enable us to produce excellent mechanical pulp quality again, which will be an essential precondition for our production of printing, writing, and culture paper here in Beihai.'

Guangxi Sun Paper was established in July 2019 to build an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai. The mill will be constructed in two phases over approximately five years. When fully completed, it will have a total annual pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tons.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.

ANDRITZ MSD Impressafiner for optimum chemical impregnation

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:14:05 UTC
