ANDRITZ : to supply sixth P-RC APMP system to Sun Paper, China

This will be the sixth P-RC APMP (Pre-Conditioning Refiner Chemical Alkaline Peroxide Mechanical Pulp) line from ANDRITZ for Sun Paper and part of the new greenfield paper mill in Beihai. The new fiber line will process eucalyptus wood chips as raw material and features a capacity of 600 admt/d.

The scope of supply comprises all main equipment from chip washing to pulp storage. ANDRITZ will also supply basic engineering and training and provide support in mechanical installation, commissioning and start-up.

The P-RC APMP system features the following technological highlights:

MSD Impressafiner for wood chip maceration to enable optimum chemical impregnation

High-consistency (HC) refining stage with two parallel ANDRITZ S2070 single-disc refiners for superior fiber properties and highest production flexibility

Low-consistency (LC) refining stage with six ANDRITZ TwinFlo refiners to develop optimal pulp strength and lowest shive content

Ying Guangdong, Vice General Manager and Chief Engineer at Sun Paper, explains: 'The excellent performance by the five P-RC APMP systems operating in our Yanzhou mill convinced us to trust once more in ANDRITZ. Their impregnation technology, in particular, with the MSD Impressafiner will enable us to produce excellent mechanical pulp quality again, which will be an essential precondition for our production of printing, writing, and culture paper here in Beihai.'

Guangxi Sun Paper was established in July 2019 to build an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai. The mill will be constructed in two phases over approximately five years. When fully completed, it will have a total annual pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tons.

