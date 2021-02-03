ANDRITZ : to supply the world's largest chip washing and pressurized refining system to China

The technological solution proposed by ANDRITZ covers a chip washing system, a chip bin discharger suitable for high-capacity discharge rates, a 28' plug screw feeder for highest dewatering efficiency, an 84' digester and discharger with the latest C-feeder concept as well as an S2074M refiner with the proven swing-door design.

ANDRITZ's extensive experience worldwide in high-capacity lines as well as its well-established service network in China were decisive in award of the order. With many successful references already worldwide, this exceptional order again strengthens ANDRITZ's strong position as technology leader in the global panelboard industry.

Guangxi Chongzuo Lelin Forestry Development Co. Ltd. is part of the Lelin Group, headquartered in Nanning, Guangxi, which has been focusing on wood-based panel production for nearly 20 years. The company owns two biomass power plants as well as four wood-based panel manufacturing enterprises, which will have an annual fiberboard output of 1,300,000 m3 after the new line is completed. Guangxi Lelin Group is well-known for its high-quality products, from door panels to engraving and milling panels, formaldehyde-free board and furniture board.

