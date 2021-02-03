Log in
ANDRITZ : to supply the world's largest chip washing and pressurized refining system to China

02/03/2021 | 02:42am EST
The technological solution proposed by ANDRITZ covers a chip washing system, a chip bin discharger suitable for high-capacity discharge rates, a 28' plug screw feeder for highest dewatering efficiency, an 84' digester and discharger with the latest C-feeder concept as well as an S2074M refiner with the proven swing-door design.

ANDRITZ's extensive experience worldwide in high-capacity lines as well as its well-established service network in China were decisive in award of the order. With many successful references already worldwide, this exceptional order again strengthens ANDRITZ's strong position as technology leader in the global panelboard industry.

Guangxi Chongzuo Lelin Forestry Development Co. Ltd. is part of the Lelin Group, headquartered in Nanning, Guangxi, which has been focusing on wood-based panel production for nearly 20 years. The company owns two biomass power plants as well as four wood-based panel manufacturing enterprises, which will have an annual fiberboard output of 1,300,000 m3 after the new line is completed. Guangxi Lelin Group is well-known for its high-quality products, from door panels to engraving and milling panels, formaldehyde-free board and furniture board.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.

ANDRITZ Single-Disc Refiner S-2000

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
