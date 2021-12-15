Log in
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
ANDRITZ : to supply two baby diaper lines to Fouani, Nigeria

12/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
ANDRITZ to supply two baby diaper lines to Fouani, Nigeria
2021/12/15
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Fouani, Nigeria, to supply two baby diaper lines for its facilities in Lagos.

The lines will produce a wide range of top-class diaper products with absorbent cores made of pulp and SAP (super absorbent polymer). Start-up is scheduled for 2022.

The two baby diaper lines feature the most advanced forming technology for the absorbent core and SAP dosing. Furthermore, the lines are equipped with a web tensioning control system and quality check devices to ensure a high level of production quality. In addition, ANDRITZ will provide services for installation and start-up of the machines.

Once the lines have been started up, Fouani will be a baby diaper manufacturer with a strong local footprint. The target is to serve the market in Nigeria with state-of-the-art products produced locally.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd was established in 2001 as a subsidiary of the Fouani Group of Companies. The company has grown to be a pioneer and the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria, Africa, thus winning several awards for its proactive market penetration. With this second order, Fouani confirms its trust in and reliable partnership with ANDRITZ.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ baby diaper line

© ANDRITZ

Fouani Group with ANDRITZ Hygiene Converting staff at Index 20

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:48:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
