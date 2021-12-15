ANDRITZ : to supply two baby diaper lines to Fouani, Nigeria

The two baby diaper lines feature the most advanced forming technology for the absorbent core and SAP dosing. Furthermore, the lines are equipped with a web tensioning control system and quality check devices to ensure a high level of production quality. In addition, ANDRITZ will provide services for installation and start-up of the machines.

Once the lines have been started up, Fouani will be a baby diaper manufacturer with a strong local footprint. The target is to serve the market in Nigeria with state-of-the-art products produced locally.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd was established in 2001 as a subsidiary of the Fouani Group of Companies. The company has grown to be a pioneer and the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria, Africa, thus winning several awards for its proactive market penetration. With this second order, Fouani confirms its trust in and reliable partnership with ANDRITZ.

