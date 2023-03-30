Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:31:06 2023-03-30 am EDT
66.98 EUR   +3.12%
05:26aAndritz Ag : Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/29Agm : ANDRITZ AG's Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.10 per share
EQ
03/23Andritz : Starwood produces first fibers on ANDRITZ system only five months after start of installation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andritz AG: Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting

03/30/2023 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/AGM/EGM
Andritz AG: Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting

30.03.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ, MARCH 30, 2023. ANDRITZ AG, Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz (hereinafter referred to as “the company”) hereby announces, pursuant to § 119 (9) BörseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act) and to § 2 (1) and § 3 (1) Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2002 (Austrian Publication Ordinance 2002), that the 116th Annual General Meeting of the company on March 29, 2023 passed the following resolutions:

  1. Pursuant to § 65 (1) line 8 AktG, the Executive Board is authorized to purchase treasury shares up to the maximum amount permitted by law for a period of 30 months as from October 1, 2023, and to cancel these company shares where appropriate with the approval of the Supervisory Board without having to consult the Annual General Meeting again beforehand. Trading of treasury shares for profit is expressly excluded. The authorization can be exercised for the full or a partial amount, or also in several installments and in pursuit of one or several goals on the part of the company, its affiliated companies or on the part of third parties on their behalf.
  1. The value per no-par value share must not fall below the proportional amount in each case of the company’s share capital per share. The maximum amount to be paid to buy back a no-par value share must not be more than 10% higher than the average unweighted closing price on the Vienna Stock Exchange during the ten trading days preceding the exercise of this authorization.
  1. Both this resolution and the buyback program on which it is based and any re-sale program and their respective durations must be published
  1. The Executive Board is authorized for a period of five years after the resolution is passed and with the approval of the Supervisory Board to dispose or make use of the treasury shares purchased for any legally permissible purpose in another way than through the stock exchange or a public offering and also to exclude the preemptive rights of shareholders to purchase a certain quota thereof (exclusion of subscription rights). The authorization can be exercised in full or in part or in several partial amounts for one or several purposes.

Pursuant to § 119 (10) BörseG, this announcement takes the place of the publication pursuant to § 65 (1a), sentence 2, AktG.

 

 

The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG

 


30.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415
E-mail: welcome@andritz.com
Internet: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1597063

 
End of News EQS News Service

1597063  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ANDRITZ AG
05:26aAndritz Ag : Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/29Agm : ANDRITZ AG's Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.10 per share
EQ
03/23Andritz : Starwood produces first fibers on ANDRITZ system only five months after start of..
PU
03/22Andritz : to supply beverage carton recycling line to Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper, Vietnam
PU
03/22Andritz : strengthens its digitalization portfolio to model autonomous operation based on ..
PU
03/22Andritz AG acquired Imagine That Inc.
CI
03/10Dd : Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement
EQ
03/08Andritz Shares Rise After Fourth-Quarter Results, Positive Outlook
DJ
03/08Afr : Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
03/08ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 159 M 8 839 M 8 839 M
Net income 2023 461 M 499 M 499 M
Net cash 2023 922 M 999 M 999 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 6 424 M 6 959 M 6 959 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 29 094
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 64,95 €
Average target price 70,56 €
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Leeb Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG21.29%6 959
ATLAS COPCO AB0.88%56 559
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.84%42 038
FANUC CORPORATION16.28%33 562
SANDVIK AB9.50%25 026
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.70%23 406
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer