Andritz : Höpperger successfully starts up ANDRITZ ADuro G granulator for e-scrap recycling

Umweltschutz Höpperger has successfully completed the start-up of an ANDRITZ ADuro G-1600S granulator at its e-scrap recycling mill in Pfaffenhofen, Austria.

The new ADuro G-1600S granulator is equipped with additional wear protection for higher lifetime. The machine can be maintained easily, reducing downtimes to a minimum and thus achieving higher production. The granulator replaces an existing machine from another supplier.

Thomas Höpperger, General Manager, Höpperger Umweltschutz says: "This investment helps us to reduce production downtimes significantly. Thus, we are saving valuable work time. In addition, we benefit from efficient maintenance work and higher productivity."

The company group Höpperger is a renowned Tyrolean family-owned enterprise that focuses on ecological and feasible recycling solutions. Höpperger processes at its mills in Pfaffenhofen and Rietz about 100,000 tons of various types of waste per year and runs an energy self-sufficient innovation center.

