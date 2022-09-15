Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:15 2022-09-15 am EDT
44.84 EUR   +0.27%
04:10aANDRITZ : Höpperger successfully starts up ANDRITZ ADuro G granulator for e-scrap recycling
PU
09/12ANDRITZ to complete basic engineering for textile recycling processes to Infinited Fiber Company in Finland
AQ
09/09ANDRITZ : to complete basic engineering for textile recycling processes to Infinited Fiber Company in Finland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andritz : Höpperger successfully starts up ANDRITZ ADuro G granulator for e-scrap recycling

09/15/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Höpperger successfully starts up ANDRITZ ADuro G granulator for e-scrap recycling
2022/09/15
ANDRITZ shredder technology enables sustainable recycling of e-scrap

Umweltschutz Höpperger has successfully completed the start-up of an ANDRITZ ADuro G-1600S granulator at its e-scrap recycling mill in Pfaffenhofen, Austria.

The new ADuro G-1600S granulator is equipped with additional wear protection for higher lifetime. The machine can be maintained easily, reducing downtimes to a minimum and thus achieving higher production. The granulator replaces an existing machine from another supplier.

Thomas Höpperger, General Manager, Höpperger Umweltschutz says: "This investment helps us to reduce production downtimes significantly. Thus, we are saving valuable work time. In addition, we benefit from efficient maintenance work and higher productivity."

The company group Höpperger is a renowned Tyrolean family-owned enterprise that focuses on ecological and feasible recycling solutions. Höpperger processes at its mills in Pfaffenhofen and Rietz about 100,000 tons of various types of waste per year and runs an energy self-sufficient innovation center.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Thomas Höpperger, General Manager, Höpperger Umweltschutz (left) with Werner Wiedenbauer, Senior Sales Manager, ANDRITZ Recycling at the new ANDRITZ ADuro G granulator

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANDRITZ AG
04:10aANDRITZ : Höpperger successfully starts up ANDRITZ ADuro G granulator for e-scrap recyclin..
PU
09/12ANDRITZ to complete basic engineering for textile recycling processes to Infinited Fibe..
AQ
09/09ANDRITZ : to complete basic engineering for textile recycling processes to Infinited Fiber..
PU
09/08ANDRITZ : Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in Finland successfully lifts up the world's ..
PU
09/08ANDRITZ : acquires environmental company J. Parpala Oy, Finland
PU
09/08Andritz AG acquired J. Parpala Oy.
CI
09/02ANDRITZ : Recypur successfully starts up a complete airlay line delivered by ANDRITZ for i..
PU
09/01ANDRITZ : to supply needlepunch equipment to Jasztex, Canada
PU
08/24ANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group
AQ
08/23ANDRITZ : to supply tissue production line to Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products, Taiwan
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 958 M 6 958 M 6 958 M
Net income 2022 364 M 364 M 364 M
Net cash 2022 483 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 4 436 M 4 436 M 4 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 27 428
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,72 €
Average target price 59,20 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-1.45%4 436
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.34%48 854
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.88%34 705
FANUC CORPORATION-5.93%30 419
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.21%23 140
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.87%22 822