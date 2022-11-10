Andritz : Klabin successfully starts up new gasification plant supplied by ANDRITZ

Klabin has successfully started up a biomass gasification plant at the Puma Unit, located in Ortigueira/PR, Brazil, with a new biomass treatment line supplied by ANDRITZ.

The gasification plant enables 100% fossil-free operation of the lime kiln by replacing all heavy fuel oil currently burned in one of the mill's lime kilns, significantly reducing the Klabin pulp mill's carbon footprint.

The main ANDRITZ scope of supply included:

51 MW gasification plant

Belt dryer

Multi-fuel lime kiln burner

Biomass handling equipment

Electrical building

ANDRITZ was chosen as the gasification supplier because of successful previous references and was also the main supplier of Klabin's Puma I and II projects, which were started up successfully in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

ANDRITZ gasification plants are part of the company's CircleToZero initiative, which includes new technologies aimed at optimizing pulp mill side streams. This global initiative for our pulp and paper customers brings together the continuous development and improvement of existing ANDRITZ technology solutions with an ambitious innovation goal for the future: To eliminate unused side streams, create new added-value products, and lay the foundation for zero emissions and zero waste production.

