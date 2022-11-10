Advanced search
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:01 2022-11-10 am EST
52.45 EUR   -0.76%
02:47aAndritz : Klabin successfully starts up new gasification plant supplied by ANDRITZ
PU
11/07ANDRITZ GROUP, Continued very favorable business development in the 3rd quarter of 2022
AQ
11/04Andritz AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Andritz : Klabin successfully starts up new gasification plant supplied by ANDRITZ

11/10/2022 | 02:47am EST
Klabin successfully starts up new gasification plant supplied by ANDRITZ
2022/11/10
  • The ANDRITZ gasification plant enables entirely fossil-free operation of the lime kiln by replacing 100% of the heavy fuel oil with a biomass-derived gas.
  • Biomass gasification is part of ANDRITZ's CircleToZero product portfolio, which focuses on optimizing side streams, creating new added-value products, and laying the foundation for zero emissions and zero waste production.

Klabin has successfully started up a biomass gasification plant at the Puma Unit, located in Ortigueira/PR, Brazil, with a new biomass treatment line supplied by ANDRITZ.

The gasification plant enables 100% fossil-free operation of the lime kiln by replacing all heavy fuel oil currently burned in one of the mill's lime kilns, significantly reducing the Klabin pulp mill's carbon footprint.

The main ANDRITZ scope of supply included:

  • 51 MW gasification plant
  • Belt dryer
  • Multi-fuel lime kiln burner
  • Biomass handling equipment
  • Electrical building

ANDRITZ was chosen as the gasification supplier because of successful previous references and was also the main supplier of Klabin's Puma I and II projects, which were started up successfully in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

ANDRITZ gasification plants are part of the company's CircleToZero initiative, which includes new technologies aimed at optimizing pulp mill side streams. This global initiative for our pulp and paper customers brings together the continuous development and improvement of existing ANDRITZ technology solutions with an ambitious innovation goal for the future: To eliminate unused side streams, create new added-value products, and lay the foundation for zero emissions and zero waste production.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ gasifiers enable entirely fossil-free operation of lime kilns

© Klabin

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
