Andritz : Latest ANDRITZ refiner innovation successfully in operation at Dongguan Jianhui, China

The newly developed TwinFlo Prime optimizes the pulp flow to each refining zone thanks to improved refining gap adjustment. This reduces wear on the refiner plates and thus results in longer plate lifetime and lower maintenance cost.

"We are very proud to be the first ones on the market with such innovative technology," says Li Guihua, President of Dongguan Jianhui Paper. "With the TwinFlo Prime and the new mechanical pulping line from ANDRITZ we have reached a very high level of flexibility both in the use of raw materials and the fiber quality produced. This will help us further expand our board business. The installation perfectly meets our strategic targets."

The new pulping line installed at Dongguan Jianhui's mill in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, is based on ANDRITZ's patented P-RC APMP process. At a design capacity of 600 t/d, it processes eucalyptus wood chips for production of different top-quality board grades. The focus of the system is on chip impregnation and refining (HC and LC) with highest production efficiency and well-developed fibers at low energy consumption.

Dongguan Jianhui Paper, established in 2002, runs four paper production lines and specializes in the manufacturing of high-quality white coated duplex board with gray back and test liner.

