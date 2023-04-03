Advanced search
ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
02:45:02 2023-04-03 am EDT
62.78 EUR   +0.76%
Andritz : Latest ANDRITZ refiner innovation successfully in operation at Dongguan Jianhui, China
PU
Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board
EQ
Andritz : to supply world-record MG paper production line to Gascogne Papier
PU
Andritz : Latest ANDRITZ refiner innovation successfully in operation at Dongguan Jianhui, China

04/03/2023 | 02:39am EDT
Latest ANDRITZ refiner innovation successfully in operation at Dongguan Jianhui, China
2023/04/03
Dongguan Jianhui Paper Co., Ltd. has successfully started up a new mechanical pulping line from ANDRITZ including the world's first TwinFlo Prime refiner.

The newly developed TwinFlo Prime optimizes the pulp flow to each refining zone thanks to improved refining gap adjustment. This reduces wear on the refiner plates and thus results in longer plate lifetime and lower maintenance cost.

"We are very proud to be the first ones on the market with such innovative technology," says Li Guihua, President of Dongguan Jianhui Paper. "With the TwinFlo Prime and the new mechanical pulping line from ANDRITZ we have reached a very high level of flexibility both in the use of raw materials and the fiber quality produced. This will help us further expand our board business. The installation perfectly meets our strategic targets."

The new pulping line installed at Dongguan Jianhui's mill in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, is based on ANDRITZ's patented P-RC APMP process. At a design capacity of 600 t/d, it processes eucalyptus wood chips for production of different top-quality board grades. The focus of the system is on chip impregnation and refining (HC and LC) with highest production efficiency and well-developed fibers at low energy consumption.

Dongguan Jianhui Paper, established in 2002, runs four paper production lines and specializes in the manufacturing of high-quality white coated duplex board with gray back and test liner.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Ming Xing, Vice General Manager, Dongguan Jianhui Paper Co., Ltd. (left) and Cui Ping, Director of Project and Site Management, ANDRITZ (China) Ltd. in front of the new TwinFlo Prime refiner

© ANDRITZ

Andritz AG published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
