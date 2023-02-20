Andritz : Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing orders 5th ANDRITZ shoe press to boost energy efficiency

The newly ordered shoe press will be installed in the PM23 containerboard machine that runs with a design speed of 900 m/min and produces high-quality testliner of basis weights of 110 - 200 gsm. Equipped with an ANDRITZ Impulse grooved shoe press belt, it will replace the conventional first press to boost energy efficiency and dewatering performance. A couple of months ago, ANDRITZ had already received a similar order for Lee & Man's PM25.

Three PrimePress X shoe presses (PM23, PM25, PM27) installed in 2020, 2021 and 2022 are already in operation. Besides the energy savings, they also offer a significant quality increase.

Chen Liming, Head of Projects Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, explains: "The performance of our three PrimePress X shoe presses at our Banting mill is excellent. No wonder that we chose ANDRITZ as partner again to supply two additional ones to further reduce specific energy demand and to further improve the machines' performance. This investment fully contributes to our sustainability strategy."

Established in 1994, Lee & Man Paper manufactures linerboards of various grades and corrugating medium of different specifications used for several industrial packaging purposes. The group runs five paper mills and one pulp mill in China as well as several production bases in Vietnam, Malaysia and other countries.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.