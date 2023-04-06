Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:15:36 2023-04-06 am EDT
59.23 EUR   -1.29%
06:04aAndritz : Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. successfully starts up a complete production line for biodegradable wet wipes delivered by ANDRITZ
PU
04/04Andritz : Novafiber starts up textile recycling and airlay lines from ANDRITZ at its mill in Palín, Guatemala
PU
04/03Andritz AG Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andritz : Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. successfully starts up a complete production line for biodegradable wet wipes delivered by ANDRITZ

04/06/2023 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. successfully starts up a complete production line for biodegradable wet wipes delivered by ANDRITZ
2023/04/06
Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Türkiye, has successfully started up a complete line to produce nonwoven roll goods for biodegradable, plastic-free wet wipes.

This line has been delivered, installed, and commissioned by international technology group ANDRITZ.

The state-of-the-art neXline wetlace CP line combines the benefits of two technologies: wetlaid and spunlace. Natural fibers are processed gently to create a high-performance and sustainable wipe. This next-generation wipe, called Newipe®, combines the benefits of spunlace fabric, in particular remarkable strength in all directions, with the biodegradability and softness of a WetlaceTM fabric. It is produced with a lower carbon footprint, has a low lint rate, and does not generate dust during production.

ANDRITZ and Lotus Teknik Tekstil have a strong focus on sustainable products for a greener future. Lotus Teknik Tekstil supported the technology development intensively from the perspective of a roll goods producer and converter. Thus, the nonwoven roll goods perfectly suit the converting lines for wipes.

Ceyhun Zincirkiran, co-owner and managing director of Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., says: "We aim to be a part of the sustainable transformation. That's why we have developed the Newipe® next-generation viscose fabric. With the neXline wetlace CP line from ANDRITZ we are setting new benchmarks on the market and securing our position as one of the industry leaders in wipes production."

Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. is a leading nonwoven roll good producer and a member of a group company. The group company consists of 4 companies that operate end-to-end manufacturing including nonwovens, cardboard packings, plastics, and finished wet wipe products. Headquartered in Istanbul, Sapro is the leader in Türkiye and one of the four leaders in the manufacturing of wet wipes in Europe. The company produces, converts, and supplies 161 million sheets of wipes per day for personal, household, and industrial use, exporting 70% of its production to 65 countries all over the world. Sustainability plays a prominent role in Sapro's business strategy.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

ANDRITZ neXline wetlace CP for the production of nonwoven roll goods for biodegradable wet wipes at Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., Türkiye

© ANDRITZ

Newipe® next-generation viscose fabric from Sapro

© ANDRITZ

Attachments

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANDRITZ AG
06:04aAndritz : Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. successfully starts up a complete production line..
PU
04/04Andritz : Novafiber starts up textile recycling and airlay lines from ANDRITZ at its mill ..
PU
04/03Andritz AG Announces Board Changes
CI
04/03Andritz : Latest ANDRITZ refiner innovation successfully in operation at Dongguan Jianhui,..
PU
03/31Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board
EQ
03/31Andritz : to supply world-record MG paper production line to Gascogne Papier
PU
03/31ANDRITZ AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30Andritz Ag : Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/29Agm : ANDRITZ AG's Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.10 per share
EQ
03/23Andritz : Starwood produces first fibers on ANDRITZ system only five months after start of..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 191 M 8 945 M 8 945 M
Net income 2023 468 M 511 M 511 M
Net cash 2023 900 M 983 M 983 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 5 934 M 6 481 M 6 481 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 29 094
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 60,00 €
Average target price 71,78 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Leeb Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG12.04%6 481
ATLAS COPCO AB4.14%59 932
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.42%41 127
FANUC CORPORATION15.48%34 253
SANDVIK AB13.06%26 727
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.72%23 142
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer