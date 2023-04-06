Andritz : Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. successfully starts up a complete production line for biodegradable wet wipes delivered by ANDRITZ

The state-of-the-art neXline wetlace CP line combines the benefits of two technologies: wetlaid and spunlace. Natural fibers are processed gently to create a high-performance and sustainable wipe. This next-generation wipe, called Newipe®, combines the benefits of spunlace fabric, in particular remarkable strength in all directions, with the biodegradability and softness of a WetlaceTM fabric. It is produced with a lower carbon footprint, has a low lint rate, and does not generate dust during production.

ANDRITZ and Lotus Teknik Tekstil have a strong focus on sustainable products for a greener future. Lotus Teknik Tekstil supported the technology development intensively from the perspective of a roll goods producer and converter. Thus, the nonwoven roll goods perfectly suit the converting lines for wipes.

Ceyhun Zincirkiran, co-owner and managing director of Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş., says: "We aim to be a part of the sustainable transformation. That's why we have developed the Newipe® next-generation viscose fabric. With the neXline wetlace CP line from ANDRITZ we are setting new benchmarks on the market and securing our position as one of the industry leaders in wipes production."

Lotus Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. is a leading nonwoven roll good producer and a member of a group company. The group company consists of 4 companies that operate end-to-end manufacturing including nonwovens, cardboard packings, plastics, and finished wet wipe products. Headquartered in Istanbul, Sapro is the leader in Türkiye and one of the four leaders in the manufacturing of wet wipes in Europe. The company produces, converts, and supplies 161 million sheets of wipes per day for personal, household, and industrial use, exporting 70% of its production to 65 countries all over the world. Sustainability plays a prominent role in Sapro's business strategy.

