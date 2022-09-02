Log in
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:15 2022-09-02 am EDT
44.29 EUR   +0.25%
ANDRITZ : Recypur successfully starts up a complete airlay line delivered by ANDRITZ for its mill in L'Alcúdia, Spain
PU
ANDRITZ : to supply needlepunch equipment to Jasztex, Canada
PU
ANDRITZ acquires Sovema Group
AQ
Andritz : Recypur successfully starts up a complete airlay line delivered by ANDRITZ for its mill in L'Alcúdia, Spain

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Recypur successfully starts up a complete airlay line delivered by ANDRITZ for its mill in L'Alcúdia, Spain
2022/09/02
Recypur Eco SL in L'Alcúdia, Spain, has successfully started up a complete airlay line delivered, installed and commissioned by international technology group ANDRITZ.

The airlay line is designed for recycling of post-industrial and post-consumer foam and was developed specifically for the bedding and furniture industry, with material heights reaching 20 cm and densities of up to 120 kg/m3. Experimental tests carried out together with experts from ANDRITZ Laroche led to the conclusion that the mechanical method for recycling polyurethane is the most versatile and reliable.

With a capacity of 1.2 t/h, this airlay line enables Recypur to supply new mattresses made of industrial & post-consumer foam waste from old mattresses. This well proven process allows to reduce the environmental impact, increase self-sufficiency and eventually reduce the use of polyurethane.

Such a set-up also allows multiple functional materials to be incorporated into the blend, such as flame-retardant, conductive and insulating fibers, among others. Thanks to this tailored approach, Recypur is now able to expand its diversification, innovation and reputation on the Spanish market.

The scope of supply includes a blending line with five feeders, an Exel 1500 for fine opening, an Airlay Flexiloft+ with 2.20 m working width, a recycling machine and an oven.

Airlay lines strongly support the circular economy and are part of ANDRITZ's comprehensive product portfolio of sustainable solutions that help customers achieve their own sustainability goals in terms of climate and environmental protection.

Tomás Zamora, Innovation Director, Recypur, comments: "The treatment of waste being a major stake, we knew that we could rely on ANDRITZ's high level of expertise. They have fully supported our R&D team in their technical center by using 100% of the foam coming from end-of-life mattresses and sofas. Thanks to this state-of-the-art new equipment, we have succeeded in finding the exact required solution for the mechanical recycling of mattresses. Now 250 kg of CO2 are saved for each ton manufactured by our company as compared to manufacturing with virgin polyurethane".

Recypur, based in the Spanish province of Valencia, is part of DELAX, a Spanish group specialized in manufacturing and commercialization of innovative beds and mattresses. This company is the first Spanish manufacturer of recycled flexible polyurethane foam cores from post-consumer foam waste.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,400 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, panelboard (MDF) production systems, as well as recycling and shredding solutions for numerous waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

Perfect foam made from 100% recycled foam waste for mattress and sofas

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 958 M 6 915 M 6 915 M
Net income 2022 364 M 362 M 362 M
Net cash 2022 483 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 4 382 M 4 355 M 4 355 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 27 428
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,18 €
Average target price 59,20 €
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-2.64%4 355
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.50%48 135
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.87%34 027
FANUC CORPORATION-7.57%31 097
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.07%22 520
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.95%21 785