  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:24:58 2023-03-23 am EDT
61.70 EUR   -0.16%
Andritz : Starwood produces first fibers on ANDRITZ system only five months after start of installation

03/23/2023 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Starwood produces first fibers on ANDRITZ system only five months after start of installation
2023/03/23
Starwood Orman Urunleri Sanayi A.S., Türkiye, has successfully produced first fibers with its new fiber preparation system from ANDRITZ. Production of fibers for MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) started only five months after commencement of installation.

ANDRITZ installed a complete system, from chip washing to pressurized refining, processing a mixture of pine and beech wood chips. This is the third system ANDRITZ delivered to Starwood.

Hüseyin Yildiz, Vice President at Starwood, says: "We've known ANDRITZ for many years and have always been very satisfied with the entire package - setup of the system, quality of the products and professional support by the ANDRITZ experts."

Starwood is one of the largest industrial companies in Türkiye and produces around 2,000 m3 of MDF and 3,000 m3 of chipboard per day. Among other business segments, the company specializes in the production of thin MDF ranging from 1.5 to 8 mm. Starwood plays a major role as a furniture supplier in Türkiye and in other countries in the Middle East.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation.

The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems. With waste-to-value recycling, shredding and energy solutions, waste and by-product streams from production are converted into valuable secondary raw materials as well as into sustainable resources for energy generation. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.

From left to right: Kresimir Saric, Start-up Supervisor, ANDRITZ; Cedric Gschiel, Erection and Start-up Supervisor, ANDRITZ; Yusuf Uzunoglu, Project Manager Starwood; Mario Jelcic, Erection and Start-up Supervisor, ANDRITZ and Fatih Binbir, Project Manager Starwood

© ANDRITZ

Attachments

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 205 M 8 854 M 8 854 M
Net income 2023 463 M 500 M 500 M
Net cash 2023 998 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 3,78%
Capitalization 6 112 M 6 595 M 6 595 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 29 094
Free-Float 63,9%
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 61,80 €
Average target price 67,56 €
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Leeb Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG15.41%6 595
ATLAS COPCO AB0.58%56 337
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.69%41 842
FANUC CORPORATION14.82%32 814
SANDVIK AB9.61%25 060
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.29%23 290
