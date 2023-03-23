Andritz : Starwood produces first fibers on ANDRITZ system only five months after start of installation

ANDRITZ installed a complete system, from chip washing to pressurized refining, processing a mixture of pine and beech wood chips. This is the third system ANDRITZ delivered to Starwood.

Hüseyin Yildiz, Vice President at Starwood, says: "We've known ANDRITZ for many years and have always been very satisfied with the entire package - setup of the system, quality of the products and professional support by the ANDRITZ experts."

Starwood is one of the largest industrial companies in Türkiye and produces around 2,000 m3 of MDF and 3,000 m3 of chipboard per day. Among other business segments, the company specializes in the production of thin MDF ranging from 1.5 to 8 mm. Starwood plays a major role as a furniture supplier in Türkiye and in other countries in the Middle East.

