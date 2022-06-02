Andritz : Zhoukou Xuwang, China, successfully starts up two ANDRITZ crosslapped spunlace lines

The ANDRITZ scope of supply for the two lines included:
-
aXcess opening and blending systems
-
high-performance eXcelle card and crosslapper
-
robust aXcess CA25 carding machine
-
efficient Jetlace Avantage hydroentanglement unit
This configuration will enable Zhoukou Xuwang to manufacture high-quality products while reducing raw materials consumption. These goals are further enabled by the installation of an ANDRITZ Asselin-Thibeau crosslapper PRO35-140, generating a uniform profile over the entire web width.
In spite of the difficult circumstances and supply chain disruptions related to the Covid crisis, both spunlace lines were installed smoothly and on time. They quickly went into commercial production, with a line speed of up to 100 m/min and high-performance MD/CD ratio.
Chen Xiangyong, CEO of Zhoukou Xuwang, commented: "Thanks to the innovative solutions provided by ANDRITZ, we have built a fully customized spunlace line. This will allow us to satisfy our customers with high-quality spunlace fabric characteristics for top-of-the-range products without compromising on the flexibility or performance of our lines."
