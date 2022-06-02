Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradgate  -  06/02 02:53:15 am EDT
43.73 EUR   +0.39%
Andritz : Zhoukou Xuwang, China, successfully starts up two ANDRITZ crosslapped spunlace lines

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Zhoukou Xuwang, China, successfully starts up two ANDRITZ crosslapped spunlace lines
2022/06/02
Zhoukou Xuwang Co., Ltd. has successfully started up two new ANDRITZ neXline spunlace lines at its facilities based in Henan province, China.

Combining equipment from the aXcess and eXcelle ranges, both lines are dedicated to the production of spunlace fabrics of 30 to 120 gsm made out of viscose and polyester fibers. The ANDRITZ design will allow Zhoukou Xuwang to serve the premium product market, especially for premium hygiene and technical wipes, in China.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply for the two lines included:

  • aXcess opening and blending systems
  • high-performance eXcelle card and crosslapper
  • robust aXcess CA25 carding machine
  • efficient Jetlace Avantage hydroentanglement unit

This configuration will enable Zhoukou Xuwang to manufacture high-quality products while reducing raw materials consumption. These goals are further enabled by the installation of an ANDRITZ Asselin-Thibeau crosslapper PRO35-140, generating a uniform profile over the entire web width.

In spite of the difficult circumstances and supply chain disruptions related to the Covid crisis, both spunlace lines were installed smoothly and on time. They quickly went into commercial production, with a line speed of up to 100 m/min and high-performance MD/CD ratio.

Chen Xiangyong, CEO of Zhoukou Xuwang, commented: "Thanks to the innovative solutions provided by ANDRITZ, we have built a fully customized spunlace line. This will allow us to satisfy our customers with high-quality spunlace fabric characteristics for top-of-the-range products without compromising on the flexibility or performance of our lines."

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 27,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

ANDRITZ crosslapper PRO35-140

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 929 M 7 382 M 7 382 M
Net income 2022 358 M 382 M 382 M
Net cash 2022 422 M 449 M 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 4 321 M 4 603 M 4 603 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 108
Free-Float 63,9%
